Baton Rouge, LA

WWL-TV

Tigers, Green Wave each move up in AP poll

NEW ORLEANS — Oh for this to be the season college football expanded to 12 teams in the playoff. Alas, that isn't the case, but, were it so, both Tulane and LSU would be in the hunt. LSU is ranked 15th and Tulane 23rd, both up a couple of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss at Texas A&M: Four Keys to a Rebels’ win

Ole Miss and A&M kick off at 6:30 p.m. (CT) today. The Rebels (7-1, 3-1 SEC) are looking to earn another league win as they head into a bye week. Over the last two weeks, the Rebels have been susceptible to giving up big yards on the ground. In the games against Auburn and LSU the Ole Miss defense gave up 301 and 252 yards, respectively.
OXFORD, MS
WAFB

LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Tigers moved up to No. 15 from the No. 18 spot, despite having the week off. Below is the full list of rankings...
BATON ROUGE, LA
therebelwalk.com

Gamer: Ole Miss Bounces Back With 31-28 Road Win Over Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. – Quinshon Judkins kept showing off, Jaxson Dart played lights out, and Ole Miss bounced back from its first loss, taking down Texas A&M, 31-28, at Kyle Field. The win moves Ole Miss to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in SEC play, while the Aggies drop to 3-5, 1-4 in SEC play. The loss was the fourth straight for the Aggies.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

No. 14 LSU rolls to 88-35 exhibition win

The No. 14 LSU Women’s Basketball team defeated Mississippi College 88-35 Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in its first of two exhibitions. The Tigers host their final exhibition next Thursday at 7 PM against the Langston Lady Lions, free admission for fans and streamed live on the SEC Network +.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29. The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

JSU shuts down, shuts out, Southern U.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders ran for two touchdowns and threw for another Saturday as the Tigers dominated Southern University, shutting out the Jaguars, 35-0, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a Southwestern Athletic Conference contest that was deemed of enough significance to attract not...
JACKSON, MS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Boombox Battle of the Bands at Smith Wills Stadium

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University Human Jukebox went head to head in the Boombox Battle of the Bands on Friday, October 28. Hundreds of fans from both universities came out to support. Both sides say their band is one of a kind. “Every head […]
JACKSON, MS
stmarynow.com

Boat racing returns to Russo's Landing

Deep South Racing Association drag boat races return to Russo's Landing in Morgan City this weekend. Races compete in 11 classes. Racing continues until 6 p.m. Saturday and resumes at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Review/Bill Decker.
MORGAN CITY, LA
worldatlas.com

6 Most Beautiful Towns in Louisiana

The history, illustrious culinary traditions, and unique character of Louisiana are captured in its little communities — for a fraction of the cost and without the crowds. Visitors frequently picture New Orleans first when they think about Louisiana. Some urban areas in Louisiana have a multicultural, multilingual heritage and are regarded as exceptional in the United States because they have been so heavily influenced by a blend of 18th century French, Saint Dominican, Spanish, French Canadian, Acadian, Native American, and West African cultures. Towns and small cities, however, are where Louisiana's heart and soul are found.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
BATON ROUGE, LA

