FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
therebelwalk.com
Three Takeaways: Ole Miss knocks off Texas A&M in College Station for key SEC win
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss is now 8-1, 4-1 SEC after defeating Texas A&M 31-28 in College Station. Here are this week’s three takeaways from the key win. The Rebels did what they needed to do after suffering a loss in Baton Rouge: win. It didn’t matter how...
How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 15 LSU
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Tigers
WWL-TV
Tigers, Green Wave each move up in AP poll
NEW ORLEANS — Oh for this to be the season college football expanded to 12 teams in the playoff. Alas, that isn't the case, but, were it so, both Tulane and LSU would be in the hunt. LSU is ranked 15th and Tulane 23rd, both up a couple of...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss at Texas A&M: Four Keys to a Rebels’ win
Ole Miss and A&M kick off at 6:30 p.m. (CT) today. The Rebels (7-1, 3-1 SEC) are looking to earn another league win as they head into a bye week. Over the last two weeks, the Rebels have been susceptible to giving up big yards on the ground. In the games against Auburn and LSU the Ole Miss defense gave up 301 and 252 yards, respectively.
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Tigers moved up to No. 15 from the No. 18 spot, despite having the week off. Below is the full list of rankings...
therebelwalk.com
Gamer: Ole Miss Bounces Back With 31-28 Road Win Over Aggies
COLLEGE STATION, Tex. – Quinshon Judkins kept showing off, Jaxson Dart played lights out, and Ole Miss bounced back from its first loss, taking down Texas A&M, 31-28, at Kyle Field. The win moves Ole Miss to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in SEC play, while the Aggies drop to 3-5, 1-4 in SEC play. The loss was the fourth straight for the Aggies.
therebelwalk.com
Lane Kiffin acknowledges Saturday’s game was personal after A&M head coach called him, Nick Saban ‘clowns’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One thing I’ve learned covering Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is he, indeed, does not do “coach-speak,” meaning he tells it like it is, good or bad. Kiffin was in rare form Saturday night after his Rebels defeated A&M, 31-28, on...
No. 14 LSU rolls to 88-35 exhibition win
The No. 14 LSU Women’s Basketball team defeated Mississippi College 88-35 Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in its first of two exhibitions. The Tigers host their final exhibition next Thursday at 7 PM against the Langston Lady Lions, free admission for fans and streamed live on the SEC Network +.
wwno.org
3 key reasons why ESPN chose Jackson State’s rivalry with Southern for College GameDay
On Thursday morning, the Jackson State University football team showed up bright and early to practice at the Walter Payton Center. Temperatures swayed between the high 40s and low 50s as dozens of young men practiced drills, ran plays, and stretched under the watchful eyes of the JSU coaching staff.
Ragin’ Cajuns Fan Removes LSU ‘Eye of The Tiger’ Decal in Bar [VIDEO]
He must not be a fan of LSU. A man wearing a Ragin Cajuns shirt was seen removing an LSU decal in a Mississippi bar and then throwing it to the ground. UL-Lafayette was in Hattiesburg, Ms. Thursaday night to take on Southern Mississippi, thus was assume this Cajuns fan was in a bar there prior to or after the game when this happened.
fox8live.com
SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds
JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29. The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law...
WDAM-TV
JSU shuts down, shuts out, Southern U.
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders ran for two touchdowns and threw for another Saturday as the Tigers dominated Southern University, shutting out the Jaguars, 35-0, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a Southwestern Athletic Conference contest that was deemed of enough significance to attract not...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
theadvocate.com
Catholic makes a statement against Scotlandville in their District 4-5A showdown
This time, Catholic High left no doubt. The third-ranked Bears raced out to a 24-point halftime lead and did not let up. A 38-0 victory over Scotlandville in their District 4-5A game Friday night at Memorial Stadium was a statement win. “This was a big thing for us,” defensive lineman...
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 9
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The regular season of high school football is drawing to a close but it’s not over yet, so teams still have a chance to make a playoff push.
Boombox Battle of the Bands at Smith Wills Stadium
Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University Human Jukebox went head to head in the Boombox Battle of the Bands on Friday, October 28. Hundreds of fans from both universities came out to support. Both sides say their band is one of a kind. “Every head […]
stmarynow.com
Boat racing returns to Russo's Landing
Deep South Racing Association drag boat races return to Russo's Landing in Morgan City this weekend. Races compete in 11 classes. Racing continues until 6 p.m. Saturday and resumes at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Review/Bill Decker.
worldatlas.com
6 Most Beautiful Towns in Louisiana
The history, illustrious culinary traditions, and unique character of Louisiana are captured in its little communities — for a fraction of the cost and without the crowds. Visitors frequently picture New Orleans first when they think about Louisiana. Some urban areas in Louisiana have a multicultural, multilingual heritage and are regarded as exceptional in the United States because they have been so heavily influenced by a blend of 18th century French, Saint Dominican, Spanish, French Canadian, Acadian, Native American, and West African cultures. Towns and small cities, however, are where Louisiana's heart and soul are found.
wbrz.com
One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 27, 2022 that enforcement agents arrested an Erwinville, Louisiana man on October 26 in West Baton Rouge Parish for alleged hunting and weapon offenses. Hunter W. Varnado, 20, of Erwinville, Louisiana,...
