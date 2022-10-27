Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan DNR: If you spot a bear den this fall, do this
LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is asking hunters as well as anyone who spends time outside this fall to watch out for bear dens and report them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Residents who spot bear dens in the Lower Peninsula are encouraged to...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race. Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto...
Tv20detroit.com
One-on-one with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ahead of Michigan Midterm Election
(WXYZ) — Our Brian Abel sat down one-on-one with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is seeking a second term against Republican candidate Tudor Dixon. They talked about why Whitmer thinks she deserves a second term, proposal 3 looking to allow abortion rights in Michigan, no-fault insurance, COVID-19 restrictions and more.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon 1 week before election
Michigan incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to lead in the polls as the general election nears, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Democratic Gov. Whitmer is polling ahead of Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, and that issues of inflation and reproductive rights are largely motivating Michiganders to vote.
northernexpress.com
A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds
If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
Tv20detroit.com
One-on-one with GOP Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon ahead of Michigan Midterm Election
(WXYZ) — Our Brian Abel sat down one-on-one with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon, who is looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. They talked about why Dixon thinks she deserves to be elected, proposal 3 looking to allow abortion rights in Michigan, no-fault insurance, COVID-19 restrictions and more.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 11,651 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 156 deaths
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 11,651 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,664 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit families skipping out on traditional trick-or-treating to keeps kids safe
(WXYZ) — Tonight, parents and kids will be hitting the streets all dressed up to collect candy. Some parents have opted to doing organized trunk-or-treat events instead of going from house to house. That's because over the last two years, there has been growing concerns about what is being given out to kids.
WILX-TV
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The southbound lanes of US-127 near I-496 were shut down for several hours Friday afternoon. A truck carrying a manufactured home drove off the road between Jolly and Trowbridge roads just before 10 a.m. The freeway reopened at about 3:15 p.m., but the exit ramp to...
Washington Examiner
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices drop below $4 per gallon in Michigan once again
Gas prices in metro Detroit and in Michigan dropped back below $4 per gallon, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices are down 9 cents from last week in the state to an average of $3.96 per gallon for regular, unleaded gas. That's about 21 cents less than this time last month but 69 cents more than this time last year.
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
Tv20detroit.com
Gov. Whitmer: 186 illegal guns seized, 202 arrests made in statewide initiative
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released an update Monday on Operation: Safe Neighborhoods, a statewide initiative to curb gun violence by removing illegal firearms from the streets. Since launch, the program has resulted in the seizure of 186 guns and 202 arrests out of 1,444 check-ins with felons,...
Tv20detroit.com
One-on-one with Republican AG Candidate Matt DePerno ahead of Michigan Midterm Election
Our Brian Abel sat down one-on-one with Republican Attorney General Candidate Matt DePerno ahead of the election. He is looking to unseat Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is seeking a second term. They talked all about why DePerno thinks he should get elected, things Nessel has said in the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
townbroadcast.com
Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino
The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
Group acquires 31K acres in U.P.'s Keweenaw Peninsula for protection
The Nature Conservancy, a global conversation organization, announced it has purchased more than 31,000 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula, known as the Keweenaw Heartlands.
Tv20detroit.com
One-on-one with Republican John James on Michigan's 10th Congressional District race
Our Brett Kast sat down with Republican John James, who is running for Congress in Michigan's new 10th Congressional District. He's facing off against Democrat Carl Marlinga. They spoke about rising inflation, abortion in the country, taxes, guns, violence and more. Watch his interview in the video player above.
