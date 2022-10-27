Read full article on original website
Related
AP News Digest 3 a.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————- TOP STORIES —————————-BRAZIL ELECTIONS — Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again, defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics. With...
Mastriano fumbles when asked about antisemitism
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In one of the most closely watched U.S. governor's races in the 2022 midterms, the Republican candidate's wife stepped in on his behalf after he was asked about anti-Semitism. At a Saturday press conference in Pennsylvania, GOP nominee Doug Mastriano was...
Affirmative action: Supreme Court hears arguments in disputes over race-conscious college admissions
The Supreme Court gathers Monday to debate one of the most important questions this term: Whether colleges may consider the race of their applicants.
Comments / 0