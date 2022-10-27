Read full article on original website
Related
New Apex Legends Map Broken Moon
Apex Legends’ next season is one its way. Coming with this one will be a brand-new legend in Catalyst and along with the rumors, a new map called Broken Moon. This is the first new map in nearly a year. The last one, Storm Point, came out with Season 11 back in November 2021. Here is a first look at Apex Legends Broken Moon.
What is Marvel Snap?
Taking a look around social media, people are seeing the same name pop up all around. Marvel Snap is the newest game to enter the gaming scene and prospective players may not know exactly what they are getting into. Marvel Snap is a collectable card game that focuses on the massive Marvel universe to bring a brand new experience to players. Battlers face off in a one-on-one match, pitting their decks against one another to determine the victor.
Overwatch 2 Halloween Twitch Drops
During the Overwatch 2, Halloween Terror Event gamers can watch Twitch streams to earn Overwatch 2 Halloween Twitch Drops. This event starts on October 25 and through November 1 at 11:00 a.m. PDT. Any participating channels streaming under the Overwatch 2 category will be enabled for viewers to receive the Overwatch 2 twitch drops.
Pokemon GO Zorua and Zoroark Finally Debut in the World
If everyone was excited to have Lucario and Riolu in Pokemon GO, fans of gen 5 now have their favorite tricky fox to find. Zorua and Zoroark have now made their debut in the most Halloween of ways. This piece will go over how to obtain the tricky fox Pokemon in Pokemon GO.
How Much Does God Of War Ragnarok Cost?
God of War continues on in the north with God of War Ragnarok. This sees the continuation of the story between Kratos and his son, Atreus. These two are no longer testing the Greek and Roman gods but instead, have their sights set on the Norse gods. Fans of the series will certainly be looking forward to getting their hands on the game. But are they going to have to drop a pretty penny to do so? Here is the answer to how much does God Of War Ragnarok Cost?
Persona 5 Royal Proficiency Stat Guide 2022
Being a Phantom Thief takes Proficiency. It’s a good thing that this Persona 5 Royal Charm Proficiency Stat Guide will help players get exactly that. Ordering Totem Pole a week before OctoberDiner+1 Proficiency. Leblanc. ActivityLocationGains. Watch a DVD BedroomGuy McVer +2 Proficiency. Play video gamesBedroomGolfer Sarutahiko +2 Proficiency. Confidant.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Features Confirmed So Far
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are getting closer, trainers. The one thing that always gets people talking is the features. Pokemon always adds and removes certain features every generation. This piece will go over every feature confirmed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so far. Confirmed Features. Overworld Shinies: Players will be...
Pokémon Greavard Scarlet And Violet Reveal
In the newest trailer from the Pokémon Team, the newest Pokemon Greavard made its appearance to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In the trailer, one of the Naranja Academy’s Ghost-type Pokémon Club members has discovered the pure Ghost-type Pokémon while on a hunt. The trailer ends with the club member feeling drained after playing with the pup and ends up passing out. Via the Pokémon website, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life force of those around it, so it’s best for trainers to keep their distance.
Everything You Need to Know From the Brother’s War Announcement Stream
Sibling rivalry is back in a brand new light. Brother’s War is the newest Standard set for Magic: the Gathering and players are excited to get a glance at the latest cards. On Thursday October 27, Wizards of the Coast premiered a new announcement stream that highlighted all the important beats from Brother’s War. In that broadcast viewers were given a sneak peek at just a few of the cards they can grab in the new expansion. Here’s everything you need to know from the announcement stream, just in case you missed it.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Servers; What is Going On?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer just launched and while people are enjoying the game, there are still those that are having some issues getting connected. This is happening all around the world as the game is launching for the first time. Here is what is going on with the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Servers and some of the latest updates.
Modern Warfare 2 Different Editions
Modern Warfare 2 will be released with only 2 different editions this year, each one coming with its own unique perks and bonuses. Modern Warfare 2 releases to PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 28, 2022. Different Editions. Cross-Gen Bundle. The PS4, PS5,...
JD Gaming v. T1 — Semifinals Preview Worlds 2022
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is moving into Semifinals series starting tomorrow (Oct. 29). The stage is set in Atlanta, Georgia for China’s JD Gaming to face off against Korea’s T1 at the State Farm Arena. These teams were expected to make deep runs in this tournament, as the first seed LPL representative and the second seed LCK representative. Only one will qualify into the Finals for a shot at a Worlds title. Here are some of the storylines for these two teams.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Date
The latest Call of Duty is on its way, just in time for the holidays. But for those who may not want to wait for Black Friday or the holiday season, they will be able to grab it soon. Here is exactly when the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Date will be.
2GD Returns To Dota 2
It’s been seven long years since the legendary James “2GD” Harding left the Dota 2 commentating scene. The Shanghai Major was the last time fans saw this controversial caster before GabeN decided to fire him. In his absence, much darkness has descended upon the fandom. 2GD’s sudden return has graced Singapore with one of the game’s most beloved casters.
Who Voices Thor in God of War Ragnarok?
God of War continues on in the north with God of War Ragnarok. This sees the continuation of the story between Kratos and his son, Atreus. These two are no longer testing the Greek and Roman gods but instead, have their sights set on the Norse gods. After seeing his in-game model, one of the Norse gods that people are interested in is Thor. Here is the answer to who voices Thor in God of War Ragnarok.
Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 Part II Details
Hello trainers, the second part of Pokemon GO’s Halloween event is around the corner. For trainers wondering how they can prepare for it or what the event entails, this is the piece for them. This Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 event breakdown will remind players what they need to succeed during this event.
MW2 Weapon Tuning Disabled
If players are having a hard time using Weapon Tuning in MW2 or can’t find it that’s because the feature is temporarily broken. Weapon Tuning was disabled because of a bug that causes the crashing of the game for players with five attachments on their weapons. There currently is no ETA on the enabling of Weapon Tuning.
