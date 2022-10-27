God of War continues on in the north with God of War Ragnarok. This sees the continuation of the story between Kratos and his son, Atreus. These two are no longer testing the Greek and Roman gods but instead, have their sights set on the Norse gods. Fans of the series will certainly be looking forward to getting their hands on the game. But are they going to have to drop a pretty penny to do so? Here is the answer to how much does God Of War Ragnarok Cost?

15 HOURS AGO