ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Renna Media

Watchung Hills Elks Lodge 885 holds successful blood drive

Submitted by Esteemed Leading Knight Kathleen Olesen. Our afternoon and evening folks came in with enthusiasm to support the Watchung Hills Elks Lodge 885 blood drive. We surpassed our goal and collected 36 units which will go to help over 100 lives. We wanted to recognize the efforts of these...
WATCHUNG, NJ
Renna Media

Red Ribbon Week – Celebrate Life – Live Drug Free

Each year the Millburn Municipal Alliance Committee (MMAC) celebrates Red Ribbon Week in the Millburn Township Public Schools. Red Ribbon Week is a nation-wide drug prevention campaign that was started in honor of DEA Agent Kiki Camarena who was killed in the line of duty. Red Ribbon Week is celebrated from October 23 – 31 and this year’s theme isCelebrate Life – Live Drug Free.
MILLBURN, NJ
Renna Media

5K and Pajama Fun Run Take Over Fanwood

A great turnout crowded the streets of Fanwood’s south side on October 16 with the return of the 5K and Family Fun Run for the first time in a couple of years. Josh Breighner of Fanwood won the 5K while everyone was a winner in the Fun Run, in which participants were encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas. Entire families including kids in strollers participated in the Fun Run, which basically made a circle around LaGrande Park. Food trucks provided waffles and other breakfast treats.
FANWOOD, NJ
Renna Media

Franklin Elementary School holds annual Trunk or Treat & Halloween Dance

On Friday, October 21, 2022, the Parent Teacher Association at Franklin Elementary School in Rahway held the school’s second annual Trunk or Treat event and Halloween Dance. About three dozen Franklin families, teachers and administrators set up their trunks to hand out treats to the kids. Over 300 students, along with their parents were in attendance for this event. It was an amazing time and the kids had a blast. Franklin School would like to thank the community for making this event so special for its students. They are so pleased that this event was such a huge success. They are looking forward to continuing this annual extravaganza!
RAHWAY, NJ
Renna Media

Garwood Green Team and Liquid Church Join Forces for New Installation

On Saturday, October 15, the Garwood Green Team joined forces with volunteers from the Liquid Church on Center Street to install a new landscape at the entrance/exit of the JFK parking lot on North Avenue. As you will see in this reading, many, many people made this day a success, and kudos are extended to all for a great end result. Go out and take a look!
GARWOOD, NJ
Renna Media

Longtime Roselle Park Scouts Receive Veteran Awards

On October 3rd, eight individuals with a long history of volunteerism and leadership in Scouting received Veteran Awards. The BSA Veteran award recognizes individual members for tenure in Scouting. Veterans agree to live up to their Scouting obligations, make themselves available for service, and be active in promoting Scouting as circumstances permit. The recognition item is a lapel pin denoting the number of years of service and a certificate from Patriots Path Council.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
Renna Media

Army Ranger Hutchinson To Speak at Cranford VFW Vet’s Breakfast

On Sunday, November 5, 2022, Cranford VFW Post #335 will be holding its annual Veterans Breakfast. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Post Home at 479 South Avenue E. in Cranford, this event will be open to all area veterans. A full breakfast will be served free of charge and there will be several notable speakers.
CRANFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Brearley Keeps College in Focus Throughout High School Years

Four years may seem like forever to those in high school, but in reality, the time will pass in the blink of an eye. To help students prepare for their not-too-distant future, David Brearley Middle-High School hosted a college fair on Wednesday, October 19, in the main gym. Representatives from 40 colleges and universities were available to talk with students and provide information on educational opportunities. All freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors attended the morning event during a portion of their class time.
KENILWORTH, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ

One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
fox5ny.com

Rev. Calvin Butts, pastor of Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church dies

NEW YORK - Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who was the pastor at Harlem's historic Abyssinian Baptist Church has died, the church announced on Friday. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," a statement read. Butts spent 50 years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing

TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy