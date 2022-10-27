On Friday, October 21, 2022, the Parent Teacher Association at Franklin Elementary School in Rahway held the school’s second annual Trunk or Treat event and Halloween Dance. About three dozen Franklin families, teachers and administrators set up their trunks to hand out treats to the kids. Over 300 students, along with their parents were in attendance for this event. It was an amazing time and the kids had a blast. Franklin School would like to thank the community for making this event so special for its students. They are so pleased that this event was such a huge success. They are looking forward to continuing this annual extravaganza!

RAHWAY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO