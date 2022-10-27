ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

3 adults board Johnstown school bus, brutally attack person, police report

By Bill Shannon
 3 days ago

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that the third woman police were searching for has been identified.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three adult women boarded a school bus in Johnstown and brutally attacked another person, Johnstown police have reported.

According to Chief Miller, three adult Black women got onto a Greater Johnstown School bus at the Solomon Homes bus stop without authorization on Wednesday, Oct. 26 just after 3 p.m.

Once on the bus, police say they brutally attacked, without cause, a school bus matron. They allegedly struck the matron repeatedly in the head and body in front of all the children on the bus.

The matron was taken to the hospital and has since been released. The third woman is still being sought.

Police Chief Miller said the following in a news release:

“This is a heinous act that put our children and those working to protect our children in physical danger. These women will be found and charged with all applicable crimes in which they committed. Behavior like this should not be condoned and tolerated in our community and City.”

If anyone has information about this incident, you’re asked to call the Johnstown Police at 814-472-2100 or send an anonymous tip by texting JPD to 847411, add a space then type in your tip information and hit send.

Comments / 27

Wow is all I have to say is that people in these small and large cities what the hell is wrong with you , You people must be brought up way different then us country folks. You should be ashamed of yourself for putting all those children in danger and I hope you catch charges for ever single child you all put in harms way.

listen white Christian folks. Stop believing that you'll always be safe just got believing. yes that's the greatest gift on this earth. To have God and Jesus as your Lord and Savior because he is mine!!! I pray and give thanks NUMEROUS times every single day so no this comment is far from an attack on my own beliefs But what I'm saying is protect yourselves no matter what! if you don't wanna own a fire arm that's fine but at least carry mase or another pepper spray or something to stop attackers from harming you and your families and kids on a school bus!! Democratic hoodrats thinking they can just do whatever whenever with no consequences because you know they're oppressed and just acting out against the "man" or "white man' should I say... put one back in em and they'll start thinking twice!!

Why would those parents have attacked that women like that I’m thinking she must have done or said something to someone’s child I am intrested to see more developments on the story

