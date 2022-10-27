3 adults board Johnstown school bus, brutally attack person, police report

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that the third woman police were searching for has been identified.

—

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three adult women boarded a school bus in Johnstown and brutally attacked another person, Johnstown police have reported.

According to Chief Miller, three adult Black women got onto a Greater Johnstown School bus at the Solomon Homes bus stop without authorization on Wednesday, Oct. 26 just after 3 p.m.

Once on the bus, police say they brutally attacked, without cause, a school bus matron. They allegedly struck the matron repeatedly in the head and body in front of all the children on the bus.

The matron was taken to the hospital and has since been released. The third woman is still being sought.

Police Chief Miller said the following in a news release:

“This is a heinous act that put our children and those working to protect our children in physical danger. These women will be found and charged with all applicable crimes in which they committed. Behavior like this should not be condoned and tolerated in our community and City.”

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here .

If anyone has information about this incident, you’re asked to call the Johnstown Police at 814-472-2100 or send an anonymous tip by texting JPD to 847411, add a space then type in your tip information and hit send.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.