If you’ve ever consumed a particularly large meal (such as Thanksgiving dinner), you may have experienced the unpleasant sensation of acid reflux afterwards. Acid reflux on occasion is usually not a cause for concern, but if it’s a constant problem that is keeping you up at night or preventing you from eating certain foods, you could have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). The symptoms of GERD vary from chronic heartburn to regurgitation to chest pain, and those...

