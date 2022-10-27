Read full article on original website
Morton County, Mandan to host Truck-or-Treat
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County and Mandan Law Enforcement will be hosting a Truck-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 31. They say it’s an opportunity to not only provide a safe place for parents and young children to have fun, but also a way to connect with the community they serve.
16-year-old to be tried as adult in Motel 6 murder case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 16-year-old facing a murder charge is being tried as an adult in Burleigh County. Prosecutors say at Motel 6 on Sept. 23, Jesse Taylor, Jr. of Mandan shot 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield of South Dakota in the chest, shot another person, and fled to Minnesota. Thunder Shield was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Ja Bomb opens in Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new restaurant is rolling into the Kirkwood Mall. Authentic Japanese cuisine restaurant, Ja Bomb, opened earlier this week. The eatery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Ja Bomb serves a variety of ramen, sushi and bubble tea.
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized, store owner offering $5,000 reward
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police said Moe’s Smoke Shop was burglarized around 12:15 Saturday morning. Owner Moe Wazwaz said two people stole 5 to 10 thousand dollars in merchandise. The two people threw rocks, shattering a glass door, causing around $3,000 in damage. Surveillance video shows the pair...
Google pins most popular costume for Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson area. Do you agree? Yea or Neigh?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pumpkins are carved, and candy bowls are filled in anticipation of Halloween. But some people might still be searching for a fright night costume. As October comes to a close that can only mean one thing… Halloween is right around the corner. When it...
Bismarck’s Own Halloween Town
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Buckstop Junction is known for events like Applefest, but this year, another was added to the fall festivities. Halloween Town at Buckstop Junction offers a fun, safe and open area for families to come trick or treat, play games, have a meal, visit with vendors, and so much more.
Staffing Shortages impacting Burleigh and Morton County
Bismarck teacher, coach brings home silver medal from world powerlifting competition.
NDDOT distributes voter IDs to people on reservations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Officials from the Department of Transportation traveled to four American Indian reservations this month to provide voters with photo ID cards. They went to Belcourt, Fort Yates, New Town, and Fort Totten. The DOT will do this every election year, 30 days before voting begins, as part of an agreement with the tribes. The goal is to provide voters with IDs that meet the state requirement of a provable street address.
Rockin’ Rescue Howl-ween
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan car dealership pulled together Halloween weekend family fun with cars, pets, and candy. Families from the Bismarck-Mandan area were invited to Kramer Subaru for a trunk-or-treat event where they could fill their bellies with candy and fill the puppies bellies with treats. “The puppies...
Nutrition labels could be required on alcohol soon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Something is brewing here and it’s not the beer. In 2003 a petition was filed to get nutrition labels placed on alcohol products. For 19 years that petition received no response. Now, a federal lawsuit has been filed that could require nutrition and ingredient labels on alcohol.
