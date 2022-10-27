Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
247Sports
Texas 90, Arkansas 60 (Exhibition): Scores, Highlights, Results
Follow live updates here as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in an exhibition matchup inside the Moody Center in Austin (Texas). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CDT) and will not be televised or streamed online. A radio broadcast of today's action can be found HERE, and live stats can be found HERE.
bestofarkansassports.com
The Good That Can Come from the 30-Point Pulverizing Arkansas Suffered at Texas
What unfolded at Texas came as a surprise to most, but perhaps it shouldn’t have. After all, Eric Musselman has hinted at the issues that came to a head Saturday afternoon. Every time he’s met with the media, the fourth-year Arkansas basketball coach has sounded like a man whose team was picked in the bottom two of the SEC — not the top two — much less the preseason No. 10 team in the country.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#10 Arkansas Falls in 2nd Exhibition at #12 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – The 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns out-scored Arkansas 25-5 to open the second half and cruised to a 90-60 victory over #10 Arkansas in a charity exhibition game Saturday at the new Moody Center. Texas scored on the opening possession of the game on a 3-pointer and never...
247Sports
No. 12 Texas dominates No. 10 Arkansas in charity exhibition, 90-60
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a charity exhibition that won’t count toward the 2022-23 season record, let alone toward a resume for the NCAA Tournament, but No. 12 Texas delivered an emphatic statement to start head coach Chris Beard’s second season on the job by dominating Saturday’s meeting with No. 10 Arkansas in front of 7,271 fans at the Moody Center, 90-60. In the first men's basketball event open to the public at the program’s new state-of-the-art home arena with the proceeds going to a pair of organizations supporting social justice equity and educational opportunities to youth in Central Texas communities, Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline, the Longhorns were relentless for 40 minutes, forcing head coach Eric Musselman’s young, talented Razorbacks into committing 23 turnovers, which Texas turned into 26 points at the other end of the floor.
Kickoff time set for Texas road game at Kansas State
The Longhorns will come out of the bye week and prepare for their first night road game of the season. The Big 12 Conference announced over the weekend that Texas will hit the road for Manhattan, Kansas to face Kansas State Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. CT on FS1.
Ron Holland, Duncanville 5-star power forward, down to Arkansas, Texas, UCLA
Duncanville High School (Texas) star Ron Holland is one of the best high school basketball players in America. On Friday, the 6-foot-8, 195-pound five-star prospect officially trimmed his list to a final three of Arkansas, Texas and UCLA: According to On3, the Texas star intends to announce his ...
Texas football going after 3-Star WVU DT commit Justin Benton
The scouting work continues this fall for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff to get some final offers out for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. And it really looks like Sark and his staff are doing some nice work scouting out some underrated talent on the recruiting trail in the last few months.
247Sports
How will Hogs respond to 'eye-opening' loss in Austin?
In each of the last two seasons, the Arkansas Razorbacks have had to fight through adversity during the middle of the season before finishing strong down the stretch. This year's team has already gotten a dose of that adversity after suffering a 90-60 loss against the Texas Longhorns in an exhibition game.
WATCH: Coach Eric Musselman breaks down Hogs 90-60 exhibition loss to Texas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 10 Arkansas men’s basketball team fell to No. 12 Texas 90-60 in a charity exhibition game on Saturday. While the game won’t count on any records, it was a good test for the young group of Razorbacks. Head coach Eric Musselman sat down with the media after the game […]
Arkansas 41, Auburn 27: Five Questions 'Answered'
The Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 5-3 (2-3 SEC) with a 41-27 victory over the Auburn Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn (Ala.). The win snapped the Hogs' six-game losing streak against the Tigers and was the first road victory for Arkansas in the series since 2012. The...
talkbusiness.net
Ex-Razorback baseball coach Norm DeBriyn leading capital campaign for Fayetteville church expansion
Norm DeBriyn had a great run in Fayetteville as the baseball coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. And even after 20 years since his retirement, his name still resonates in Northwest Arkansas. In 33 seasons (1970-2002), DeBriyn compiled a 1,161-650-6 record with four appearances in the College World Series. He was...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Arkansas High Outscores Hope 65-35 Spoiling Bobcats Senior Night
The Arkansas High Razorbacks football team outscored the Hope 65-35 Friday spoiling the Bobcats senior night. The game is a rivalry entitled “Battle of the Bridge,” which the Razorbacks won in fine fashion it was also a 5A-South Conference match up. The Razorbacks improved to 3-6 overall and...
thecomeback.com
Auburn fans blast Bryan Harsin after loss to Arkansas
The Auburn Tigers have had some real struggles thus far this season, losing each of their last three conference games. Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks was much of the same for Auburn, which has led to Tigers fans offering some brutal critiques of head coach Bryan Harsin. Arkansas...
KPLC TV
Host of KPLC’s “Romper Room” Brenda Bachrack dies at 91
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Longtime host of KPLC’s 1960′s children’s show “Romper Room,” Brenda Bachrack, has died, according to family. The Romper Room was where many Lake Area kids first learned how to count, say their ABCs, and even recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, Arkansas
Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- is about to open in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, "the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St," following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district
Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November. Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KHBS
Fort Smith voters talk issues with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones answered voter questions for more than an hour at the McGill Community Center in Fort Smith on Friday. "We've been sprinting from start to finish. But guess what, we've got a little extra thrust at the end," Jones said. Voters...
Arkansas man convicted for murdering 55-year-old roommate in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale. On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.
thv11.com
Arkansas man pleads guilty to stealing millions in Medicare fraud
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Lavaca man pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court for profiting from millions of dollars in healthcare fraud over the course of four years. Billy Joe Taylor, 43, admitted that he submitted and received thousands of Medicare claims for lab tests that were never ordered between 2017 and 2021.
