Study shows an incredibly easy workout can cut risk of early death by half

By Sam Blanchard
 3 days ago
JUST 90 seconds of exercise every day slashes the risk of early death by half, a study suggests.

Those who totted up ten minutes of vigorous activity each week — doing a little bit each day — were found to live longer.

They were half as likely as couch potatoes to die within any five-year period after the age of 40.

Their chances of developing heart disease and cancer were also reduced.

It shows short but sharp workouts can reap huge benefits.

Researcher Dr Matthew Ahmadi said: “Given that a lack of time is the most commonly reported barrier to regular physical activity, accruing small amounts during the day may be an attractive option for busy people.”

The study involved 72,000 Brits aged between 40 and 69.

Couch potatoes who did no vigorous exercise — such as running, cycling or team sports or even climbing the stairs — had a four per cent chance of dying in the next five years.

But just ten minutes of hard training across a week halved the risk to two per cent.

Increasing exercise to an hour a week cut the danger by half again, the University of Sydney study found.

