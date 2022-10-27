ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Friday, October 28

By Sam Turner
 3 days ago

Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow delivers his tips for Friday's meetings at Wetherby, Newmarket, Uttoxeter and Southwell.

Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow delivers his tips for Friday's meetings

SOUTHWELL

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

4.40 Blazon

5.15 La Equinata

5.45 Bellagio Man

6.15 Love Down Under

6.45 Estidama

7.15 Austrian Theory

7.45 Udaberri

8.15 Valley Of Flowers

GIMCRACK

4.40 Copperplate

5.15 Cool Lightning

5.45 Golden Apollo

6.15 Hamaamm

6.45 Pure Motion

7.15 Excel Power

7.45 Night Bear

8.15 Victory March

Northerner – 5.45 Golden Apollo (nb); 8.15 Victory March (nap).

Newmarket – 5.15 Cool Lightning (nap)

NEWMARKET

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Ehraz

1.30 Mukeedd

2.05 Sceptic

2.40 Diamond Vega (nap)

3.15 Frantanck (nb)

3.50 Malakahna

4.25 Torcello

5.00 Newton Jack

GIMCRACK

1.00 Ehraz

1.30 Physique

2.05 Bodorgan

2.40 Diamond Vega (nb)

3.15 Bad Company

3.50 Novel Legend

4.25 Torcello

5.00 My Mate Ted

Newmarket – 2.40 Believing (nb)

WETHERBY

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.10 Piaff Bubbles

1.45 Gelino Bello

2.20 Parisencore

2.55 Tuddenham Green

3.30 Coconut Splash

4.05 Chandlers Bay

4.35 Don Hollow

GIMCRACK

1.10 Sister Michael

1.45 Gelino Bello

2.20 Parisencore

2.55 Mr Freedom (nap)

3.30 Flic Ou Voyou

4.05 Obsessedwithyou

4.35 Ukantango

UTTOXETER

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.20 I Am Gonna Be

1.55 Clifton Bridge

2.30 Unit Sixtyfour

3.05 Mactavish

3.40 Brief Times

4.15 Marta Des Mottes

4.45 Go To War

GIMCRACK

1.20 Magical Maggie

1.55 Horizon D’or

2.30 Hang Tough

3.05 Andapa

3.40 Zacony Rebel

4.15 Marta Des Mottes

4.45 Sageburg County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336yRr_0ip8v6Q100

