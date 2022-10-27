ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Markets Insider

Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says

Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
Fox Business

Biden admin considers reviews of Elon Musk's Twitter deal, Starlink — report

The Biden administration is reportedly mulling launching national security reviews scrutinizing some of Elon Musk's business ventures, including his Starlink internet service and pending $54.20 per share buyout of Twitter. The news dragged down shares of the social media company. Sources told Bloomberg that U.S. officials are concerned about the...
The Hill

General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover

Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
Vox

Elon Musk owns Twitter. Now what?

After more than six months of one of the most chaotic, high-profile business negotiations in recent memory, it’s finally real: Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, is in charge of Twitter. Musk has reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal and two other top executives, CFO Ned Segal and...
Autoblog

GM will temporarily suspend advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover

Tesla competitor General Motors told CNBC it is pausing ads on the platform as it assesses Twitter under Musk. Musk took over Twitter on Thursday, and some companies that advertise on the platform are reportedly wary. GM is a major competitor of Tesla in electric vehicles and plans to stop...
MarketRealist

Twitter Faces Delisting as Elon Musk Takes the Company Private

The circus show is coming to a head. With Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter finalized, the billionaire is making swift changes to the company, not the least of which is taking it from public to private. This means Twitter (TWTR) stock is getting delisted in the near future.
Popular Science

Elon Musk completes purchase of Twitter, fires CEO

Elon Musk has completed his multibillion dollar purchase of Twitter, reports The New York Times. Musk addressed the sale by posting to the social media platform late last night. The news comes after a months’ long saga filled with promises, teases, reversals, and legal threats surrounding the world’s wealthiest man. Already the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, Musk now assumes de facto control of a chaotic social media platform recently revealed to have been hemorrhaging its most active and profitable users since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. His acquisition comes at cost of $44 billion—a price tag whose financing was shored up in recent weeks thanks in part to assuming $12.5 billion in debt via Wall Street banks.
AOL Corp

Elon Musk could become global 'punching bag' as he takes Twitter private

Elon Musk completed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter on Thursday, reportedly firing top executives and raising questions about content regulation on a platform that banned Donald Trump. The deal comes at a delicate time for social media, as ad revenue wanes and as platforms remain on high alert...

