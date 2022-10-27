Read full article on original website
People With No Student Loan Debt Are Sharing Their Feelings On The Student Loan Relief Plan
"In my opinion, it’s a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound."
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
KCAU 9 News
SD legislators change a key rule on medical marijuana
The panel voted 5-1 Tuesday to let the state Department of Health remove a requirement from how the department decides whether a debilitating condition qualifies.
“Connect the dots”: Pennsylvania Democrat attacked at his home days after Pelosi assault
A Pennsylvania Capitol Police car seen in front of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. In an opinion column published by the Washington Post on Halloween, Never Trump conservative Max Boot emphasized that while some political violence in the United...
