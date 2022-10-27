ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Robert Horan, prosecutor of teenage DC sniper, dies at 90

CLIFTON, Va. (AP) — Robert F. Horan Jr., who secured a murder conviction of D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo during his four-decade tenure as the top prosecutor in Virginia's largest county, died on Friday at his home. He was 90. The cause of Horan's death at his home in...
CLIFTON, VA
WVa group begins monkeypox education efforts in Appalachia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia nonprofit group said Monday it has been awarded $100,000 in grants for monkeypox vaccination and education efforts among LGTBQ individuals in 13 Appalachian states. The Community Education Group received $50,000 grants each from Gilead Sciences and ViiV Healthcare to develop and distribute...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky

ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP's campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc's side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
FLORIDA STATE
Grantsville man arrested for indecent exposure

CUMBERLAND — A Grantsville man was arrested recently for indecent exposure by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office. According to a police report, Oct. 27 at approximately 4 p.m., Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap, Cumberland. The male was reported to be sitting in a truck watching the bathroom area while children were entering and then exposing himself to them when they would exit. A witness obtained a vehicle description along with a physical description of the male and provided this to law enforcement.
GRANTSVILLE, WV
Fort Hill, S.C. man escapes injury in airplane mishap

ACCIDENT — A Fort Hill, S.C. man escaped serious injury Friday evening in an airplane incident at the Garrett County Airport. According to Maryland State Police at the McHenry Barrack, the incident happened around 5:37 p.m. Troopers responded to the scene and immediately observed a 1972 Bellanca 7KCAB monoplane overturned off the runway. Preliminary investigation revealed that the pilot, identified as Thomas Rood, attempted to land and a wind gust caused him to lose control of the airplane. Subsequently, the airplane traveled off the runway and overturned.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Making the Grade: W.Va. officials look to future of education

CHARLESTON — It is no secret that educational attainment by West Virginia students in the areas of math and reading was low even before the COVID-19 pandemic drove those scores lower, but education leaders in the state are looking to reverse the trend. Last week, the National Assessment of...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVU hits court for exhibition win over Bowling Green

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in the alphabet are Xs and Os. When you gather a new team together and begin getting ready for the season, as West Virginia is doing right now, it’s more than enough to put in the Xs and Os, the offense and the defense, what shots are best and who should take them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown TCU Postgame 10/29/22

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was happy with his team's better effort against TCU, but it was not enough to get the Mountaineers back in the win column. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with parts of his team's defensive play in the exhibition win over Bowling Green, but notes that his squad needs more time and reps to improve on the offensive end. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition

West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
MORGANTOWN, WV

