Michael Imperioli from The Sopranos was on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show recently and teased something interesting: He said that he and Sopranos creator David Chase are currently writing a movie together for him and fellow Sopranos star Steve Schirripa. He told Fallon that it’s a “mystery project” and that he “can’t talk about it beyond that,” but Vulture has a theory that it’s Sopranos-related, given the fact that Chase said after the release of prequel movie The Many Saints Of Newark that he has another idea for a movie in the Sopranos universe.

15 HOURS AGO