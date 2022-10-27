ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Fort Hill, S.C. man escapes injury in airplane mishap

ACCIDENT — A Fort Hill, S.C. man escaped serious injury Friday evening in an airplane incident at the Garrett County Airport. According to Maryland State Police at the McHenry Barrack, the incident happened around 5:37 p.m. Troopers responded to the scene and immediately observed a 1972 Bellanca 7KCAB monoplane overturned off the runway. Preliminary investigation revealed that the pilot, identified as Thomas Rood, attempted to land and a wind gust caused him to lose control of the airplane. Subsequently, the airplane traveled off the runway and overturned.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Birth announcements

DIERINGER — A son, Daxon James Dieringer, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Oct. 18, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Samantha Dieringer (Lopez) and David Dieringer of Bridgeport. Maternal grandparents are Reza and Sheila Mardmomen, Bridgeport. Paternal grandparents are James and SueAnn Goots, Bridgeport. Great-grandparents are Sylvia Lehosit, Bridgeport, and Katheryn Ielapi, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Friendsville man dies in Friday vehicle crash

FRIENDSVILLE — Maryland State Police at the McHenry Barrack reported that a Friendsville man died Friday in a vehicle crash. According to the report, police were called to Rt. 42 (Friendsville Rd.) at Klotz Road, Friendsville for a two-vehicle collision at approximately 6:58 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
Wilbur 'Neil' Stickel

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Wilbur “Neil” Stickel, 88 of Bridgeport, WV went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Mon General Hospital following an extended illness. Neil was born September 21, 1934 in New Milton, WV, son of...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Danny Lee Skidmore Jr. to Joseph A. Paugh and Destiny R. Paugh, parcel in Clay District, $5,000.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVU hits court for exhibition win over Bowling Green

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in the alphabet are Xs and Os. When you gather a new team together and begin getting ready for the season, as West Virginia is doing right now, it’s more than enough to put in the Xs and Os, the offense and the defense, what shots are best and who should take them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown TCU Postgame 10/29/22

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was happy with his team's better effort against TCU, but it was not enough to get the Mountaineers back in the win column. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition

West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
MORGANTOWN, WV
TCU's story contrasts with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tell the truth. During the offseason, when West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule came out and you looked through it and did your preseason game-by-game projections, you marked Saturday’s noon Homecoming game against TCU as a victory. This was a team that had...
MORGANTOWN, WV

