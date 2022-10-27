ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

WA State DOH ‘Relaxes’ More COVID Rules in Schools

According to information released by the Washington State Department of Health, more COVID-era restrictions and rules will be eased, likely next week. The information, presented here via the Walla Walla School District, indicates some significant changes coming in schools. According to the WWSD:. "The 5-day isolation of COVID positive individuals...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Senate Town Hall: Murray VS Smiley [WATCH LIVE]

With election day coming fast (November 8), Washingtonians who want to learn more about senatorial candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley will want to tune in for the 2022 U.S. Senate Town Hall, which takes place in Seattle. You can tune in right here via a live stream from KIRO 7 News. The town hall will be aired live on Sunday the 30th at 5:00 PM.
SEATTLE, WA
WA State Dumps $5 Million Into Electric Firetruck Project

The Washington State Department of Ecology held some question-and-answer public comment sessions on Thursday about a proposed electric firetruck project. The state has put up $5 million towards the project and will be accepting grant applications for this program through December 15th of this year. According to sources, Los Angeles...
WASHINGTON STATE
4 Washington Cities That Do Thanksgiving Weekend Right

Thanksgiving Day is about loosening your belt and having another plate of turkey, stuffing, and gravy while catching up with family and friends. The days after turkey day are about finding fun things to do together - and I'm not talking about shopping Black Friday sales or sitting home and watching football.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches

There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
SEATTLE, WA
The Best Place to Get a Haircut in Tri-Cities is WHERE?

Anyone who knows me knows that I'm all about getting the best deal wherever and whenever I can. During the Covid-19 Pandemic, I had to wait several DAYS to get a haircut. I was in Superior, WI of all places. When I finally got in to a salon I was amazed at how expensive it was. This place was in the middle of nowhere and charged exorbitant prices for the most basic services. I guess there really is something to the supply and demand pricing curve.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Hot Sauce Made in Washington Crowned Best in the World

A company based in Washington State was just crowned the Grand World Champion at a worldwide hot sauce competition. Are you brave enough to sample it for yourself?. What Washington Hot Sauce Company Was Just Crowned Best in the World?. The company is based out of Bellingham and is named...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Where Can You Get a Quality New Tattoo in the Tri-Cities?

The first tattoo is always the hardest. Picking the design, choosing the location for the tattoo, and most importantly, picking an artist. Like all trades, not all tattoo artists are created equal. Since a tattoo is permanent, it's important to be firm in your decision-making and not cut any corners. I'm a big fan of tattoos, with nearly 20 of them myself. I'll be the first to tell you to not go the cheap route. If you have to save up your money, do it. It's better than getting a cover-up.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Jason Voorhees is Chained Deep in a Minnesota Lake

Deep in a water-filled mine pit in Crosby, Minnesota sits a creepy surprise for anyone who is able to dive deep enough to see it. Looking up at you in the dark, deep water is Jason Voorhees from 'Friday the 13th'. But how did he get there?. Jason has been...
CROSBY, MN
