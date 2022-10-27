Read full article on original website
Lady Bugs CEOS holds October meeting
The Lady Bugs, members of the Harrison County Community Education Outreach Service, met at the Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church on Wednesday Oct. 19. The members gain leadership skills and grow as community volunteers while working with others. The meeting was called to order by President Nancy Colvin. The devotion...
Birth announcements
DIERINGER — A son, Daxon James Dieringer, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Oct. 18, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Samantha Dieringer (Lopez) and David Dieringer of Bridgeport. Maternal grandparents are Reza and Sheila Mardmomen, Bridgeport. Paternal grandparents are James and SueAnn Goots, Bridgeport. Great-grandparents are Sylvia Lehosit, Bridgeport, and Katheryn Ielapi, Bridgeport.
WVU hits court for exhibition win over Bowling Green
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in the alphabet are Xs and Os. When you gather a new team together and begin getting ready for the season, as West Virginia is doing right now, it’s more than enough to put in the Xs and Os, the offense and the defense, what shots are best and who should take them.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with parts of his team's defensive play in the exhibition win over Bowling Green, but notes that his squad needs more time and reps to improve on the offensive end. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine hosts West Virginia Rural Health Conference
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 200 members of the state’s health care professions gathered Oct. 19-21 on the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine campus for the 30th annual West Virginia Rural Health Conference, with 60 more people joining the event virtually. The theme of this...
WVU Basketball Kedrian Johnson.JPG
WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
WVU Football Lanell Carr Lee Kpogba Front
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from West Virginia's hard-fought 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU on Satu…
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 10/29/22
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
WVU downs Oklahoma State, advances in Big 12 women's soccer championship
The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women's soccer team earned a spot in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Semifinals with a 2-1 win over No. 5-seed Oklahoma State at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday afternoon. In the second of four quarterfinal matches on Sunday, the...
Increase in Thanksgiving dinner costs could gobble up more of West Virginians' paychecks
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thanksgiving dinner might be a bit more costly this year due to several factors, highlighted by a shortage of turkeys. Turkey prices will be higher after more than 44.6 million turkeys were affected by avian influenza this year.
West Virginia University pilot project shows promise in improving coordination between substance use providers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An initiative aimed at improving coordination among Harrison County service providers to improve linkages to care for people with substance use disorder has completed its first year with promising results. In one year, the pilot project led by the West Virginia University Office of...
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Brian Gale Kisner, 46, Bridgeport, and Jessica Marie Hall, 36, Bridgeport.
Report: North Central West Virginia economic growth to surpass state, national averages from 2023-2027
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Although the area has faced some struggles over the past couple of years, North Central West Virginia has been one of a few regions in the state to record steady economic growth over the past decade, according to a recently published report from the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research.
Grantsville man arrested for indecent exposure
CUMBERLAND — A Grantsville man was arrested recently for indecent exposure by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office. According to a police report, Oct. 27 at approximately 4 p.m., Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap, Cumberland. The male was reported to be sitting in a truck watching the bathroom area while children were entering and then exposing himself to them when they would exit. A witness obtained a vehicle description along with a physical description of the male and provided this to law enforcement.
Friendsville man dies in Friday vehicle crash
FRIENDSVILLE — Maryland State Police at the McHenry Barrack reported that a Friendsville man died Friday in a vehicle crash. According to the report, police were called to Rt. 42 (Friendsville Rd.) at Klotz Road, Friendsville for a two-vehicle collision at approximately 6:58 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
