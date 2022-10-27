Read full article on original website
House majority leader reflects on 20 years since first federal voting systems legislation enactment and how the fight over voting system legitimacy has shifted
The first piece of modern federal legislation to address the infrastructure of voting systems across the country, known as Help America Vote Act, celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday. HAVA was created on a bipartisan basis after the 2000 presidential election, which was decided by the Supreme Court after razor...
January 6 committee obtains eight emails showing possible planning of post-election crime
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency. A new court filing from Trump’s then-attorney...
Top US cyber official says there’s no ‘specific’ threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation
There are no “specific or credible” threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year’s midterm contests, one of the nation’s top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts — both online and in-person — to interfere in the vote.
CNN Exclusive: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had bag with zip ties, source says
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident.
Women powered a blue wave in 2018. Now the tables appear to have turned
Republicans are bullish that this could the year of the “security mom” — the moment when women who abandoned the GOP during Donald Trump‘s presidency gravitate back toward Republican nominees who are speaking to their worries about the economic and physical security of their families. But...
Bill Clinton goes to bat for endangered chair of House Democrats’ campaign arm
Bill Clinton made his case here Saturday for New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the endangered chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, in a nearly half-hour speech in which the former president attacked Republicans over plans to slash social services and the increasing vitriol of right-wing political rhetoric. Clinton’s...
Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Karoline Leavitt recalls being in her New Hampshire college dining hall in 2018, filling out an application for a White House intern job while her friends were tailgating at a football game. “I remember thinking, ‘If I made this opportunity, it’s worth missing any football...
Pelosi says children, grandchildren are ‘heartbroken and traumatized’ in first comments since attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that while her husband, Paul, continues to improve following Friday’s violent attack in their San Francisco home, their children and grandchildren “are heartbroken and traumatized.”. “Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my...
More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms
More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
As Election Day approaches, Trump-DeSantis 2024 rivalry seeps into the public
When Election Day arrives in Florida, Donald Trump will vote for a Republican whose political demise he may soon find himself plotting. Months after Trump told The Wall Street Journal he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ bid for reelection, the former President and his home-state governor appear increasingly likely to collide in a heated 2024 presidential primary. While neither has formally announced a presidential campaign, both have taken steps in the closing days of the 2022 cycle to cement themselves as team players and kingmakers – locking horns in those pursuits.
GOP New Hampshire Senate nominee repeats hoax that kids are using litter boxes in schools
The Republican Senate nominee in New Hampshire shared at a Thursday event the hoax claim that children are being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats and use litter boxes in schools. Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who is challenging Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, made the comments while...
Utah Rep. Owens, McDonald agree on little in only debate
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Utah Republican U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens and Democratic challenger Darlene McDonald agreed on none of the issues addressed Friday in their only debate before the midterm elections. Each largely echoed their party’s talking points on inflation, abortion and infrastructure spending. The untelevised debate took place the basement of a suburban real estate office with an audience of only campaign staff and half a dozen reporters, Owens blamed Democrats and President Joe Biden for fentanyl being imported across the U.S.-Mexico border, racial divisiveness and inflation. He accused Democrats of pushing critical race theory. McDonald countered that Owens was spreading falsehoods to drum up fear.
Czech populist billionaire Babis vows to run for president
PRAGUE (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has announced his intention to run for the largely ceremonial post of the Czech Republic’s president. Babis, the controversial former prime minister, made his announcement on Sunday evening in a television broadcast. Babis says his only goal is “for people to have a better life.” Babis spoke after meeting his ally, President Milos Zeman, whose second and final term in office expires in January. The first round of the Czech presidential election is scheduled for Jan 13-14. The second round between the top two finishers will take place two weeks later. Babis currently faces trial in a $2 million fraud case involving European Union subsidies. He denies wrongdoing.
Bennet, O’Dea spar on issues in final Colorado Senate debate
DENVER (AP) — Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea have clashed repeatedly in their final debate. They sparred Friday over inflation, abortion and Bennet’s effectiveness in 13 years in Congress. O’Dea hammered Bennet for voting with President Joe Biden 98% of the time, blaming him for an inflationary spending spree. He also used a misleading statistic in declaring Bennet had only passed one bill in his 13 years in the Senate. Bennet snapped at his rival with the words: “You’re a liar, Joe.” The debate came as O’Dea sought to demonstrate a way for the GOP to win a state shifting toward Democrats.
Wife of former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander dies at age 77
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says his wife of 53 years has died at age 77. Known as “Honey,” Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander died surrounded by her family on Saturday at her home outside of the Tennessee city of Maryville. Lamar Alexander is a Republican who served as Tennessee’s governor from 1979 to 1987. He served as Education Secretary under President George H.W. Bush, ran for president and spent three terms in the U.S. Senate before retiring in 2020. Honey Alexander campaigned for her husband throughout his political career, and she supported several groups that focused on family and children’s health.
Liberal Rhode Island could send Republican to US House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is the one Republican in New England’s congressional delegation. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on a seat when longtime Rhode Island Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year. Many political observers say the race is either a tossup or think Fung may have a slight edge over Democrat Seth Magaziner. Democrats up for election nationally face headwinds because of inflation.
US convenes over 30 countries to address ransomware as hacks of hospitals, critical infrastructure continue
The Biden administration will convene three-dozen allied governments on Monday and Tuesday for a fresh round of talks on how to stem the tide of ransomware attacks that have disrupted critical infrastructure firms around the world and cost businesses many millions of dollars. The second annual “summit” to counter ransomware...
Fox News Host Marc Levin Rips Up American Flag In Unhinged TV Meltdown
Levin also tore a photo of Martin Luther King Jr.
Nuclear memories: Russia, war and childhood fears rekindled
The war in Ukraine, especially Russian President Vladimir Putin’s references to Moscow’s nuclear arsenal, have awakened memories that many of a certain age thought were buried. For Associated Press journalist Gary Fields, a former “nuclear brat,” each day that Russia’s conventional war effort seems more stalled, the more vivid his recollections become. He says that for him and many he knew while growing up, nuclear war was the shadow in their lives. Now, he says, it feels like those shadows are back.
Condoleezza Rice Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the life of Condoleezza Rice, former US secretary of state. Mother: Angelena (Ray) Rice, a high school teacher. Education: University of Denver, B. A., 1974; University of Notre Dame, Master’s degree, 1975; University of Denver, Ph.D., 1981. Other Facts. Name is from the Italian...
