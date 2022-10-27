OBITUARY: Hope Seigler Crabtree

NEW SALEM, Penn. — Hope Seigler Crabtree, 76, of New Salem, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at her home.

Hope was born on July 18, 1946, the daughter of William Henry and Eunice Rebecca (Morris) Seigler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Crabtree; her brother, David Seigler; and her sister, Billie Ann Pratt.

Hope is survived by her daughter, Toni Haire of New Salem, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Kathryn Patterson of New Salem; two great-grandsons, Theo and Atlas Patterson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DeGusipe Funeral Home and Crematory, 65 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, PA, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD.