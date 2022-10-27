Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Police Investigating Stabbing In Waldorf; Victim Flown Out
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a stabbing that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 12:19 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place for reports that someone was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Assault Suspects In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the individuals in the two vehicles pictured in an assault investigation. On July 28, 2022, at 12:29 am, the suspects in the vehicles shot at the victim with an Orbeez gun, striking the victim in the chest, in the Patuxent Park neighborhood in Lexington Park.
Bay Net
MISSING: Mathew Spencer Johnson, 34-Year-Old, Last Seen In St. Mary’s
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a missing individual. At approximately 4 p.m. on October 30, SMCSO put out an alert for a missing man. The missing person has been identified as Mathew Spencer Johnson. Johnson is a...
Bay Net
Drugs, Weapon Recovered By SRO From Westlake High School Student
WALDORF, Md. — On October 27 at 11:45 a.m., an administrator at Westlake High School heard a crackling noise coming from the purse of a student in the cafeteria during the lunch session. School officials briefly questioned the student, and then the student opened her purse to reveal a...
Bay Net
SCAM ALERT: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Bogus Callers
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of recent “spoofing” or scam calls involving the individuals claiming to be Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers are attempting to obtain personal information from citizens by telling them...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 28
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The majority of our state is resplendent in fall color right now, with most of Maryland’s counties experiencing peak or near-peak conditions. Our resident photographers are capturing the moment, producing these gorgeous shots from Rocky Gap and Greenbrier State Parks and Thurmont, Maryland. “My favorite...
Bay Net
One Injured After Vehicle Collision With Propane Truck In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 25, 2022 at approximately 8:50 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road in the area of Three Mules Welding Supplies. Crews arrived and found a T-bone collision involving a pick-up truck and a...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Participates In Local Behavioral Health Authority Strategic Retreat
ST. LEONARD, Md. – Yesterday, community stakeholders met at Jefferson Patterson Park in St. Leonard, to discuss the Local Behavioral Health Authority (LBHA) and other support programs in our community. LBHA is a community approach program responsible for planning, management, and oversight of the Calvert County Behavioral Health systems...
Bay Net
Political Profile: Eric Colvin, Candidate For St. Mary’s County Commissioner District 1
GREAT MILLS, Md. — Eric Colvin, the incumbent county commissioner of District 1 in St. Mary’s County, is a husband and father of one son. He is running for his second term as commissioner to continue to see St. Mary’s county as a great place to live, work, and raise a family.
Bay Net
MDOT Reminds Drivers, Pedestrians And Bicyclists To Work Together To Stay Safe This Halloween Weekend
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Many people love a good scare on Halloween, but not when it comes to traffic safety. The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office and the MDOT State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) are partnering to remind motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists to look out for one another and travel safely this Halloween season.
Bay Net
Maryland State Tree Nursery Has Trees Available For Spring 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Orders are being accepted for the spring 2021 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Trees benefit the environment as well as enhance natural habitat for birds, squirrels and other wildlife....
Bay Net
Sacred Journey: Honoring The Second Anniversary Of The Commemorative To Enslaved Peoples Of Southern Maryland
ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland community will come together on Nov. 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. for The Sacred Journey: The Beloved Community, an event to honor the second anniversary of the award-winning Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland. The event will be marked by choral and instrumental music, spoken word performance, a Procession of Dignity from the Commemorative to the College’s Waterfront, a reading of names of the enslaved, and a libation ceremony. Remarks will also be provided by St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan, and William “BJ” R. Hall III, president of the St. Mary’s County chapter of the NAACP.
Bay Net
Maryland State Record Smooth Dogfish Caught In Atlantic Ocean
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Fay Ganster of Reading, Pennsylvania has been officially recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as the new state record holder for the Atlantic Division with an 18-pound smooth dogfish she caught off the coast of Ocean City on October 22. Ganster, a...
Bay Net
Local Rock And Mineral Club Celebrates 26th Annual Show
WALDORF, Md. – The non-profit Southern Maryland Rock, Mineral and Fossil Club will hold its 26th annual Rock, Mineral and Fossil Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 5, 2022, in the Old Waldorf School, 3074 Crain Highway, Waldorf, MD 20601 (adjacent to the JayCees Hall). The...
Bay Net
Technology And Business Accelerators Provide Resources To Many New Maryland Businesses
– Maryland – an increasingly popular spot for entrepreneurs to plant their roots. Its geographical location, proximity to the shore, and highly talented pool of professionals are a few key factors that have made that place so popular among entrepreneurs. Apart from that, a tech-friendly environment is another reason behind the state’s success.
