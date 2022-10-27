ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Bay Net

Police Investigating Stabbing In Waldorf; Victim Flown Out

WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a stabbing that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 12:19 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place for reports that someone was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity For Assault Suspects In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the individuals in the two vehicles pictured in an assault investigation. On July 28, 2022, at 12:29 am, the suspects in the vehicles shot at the victim with an Orbeez gun, striking the victim in the chest, in the Patuxent Park neighborhood in Lexington Park.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Drugs, Weapon Recovered By SRO From Westlake High School Student

WALDORF, Md. — On October 27 at 11:45 a.m., an administrator at Westlake High School heard a crackling noise coming from the purse of a student in the cafeteria during the lunch session. School officials briefly questioned the student, and then the student opened her purse to reveal a...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 28

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The majority of our state is resplendent in fall color right now, with most of Maryland’s counties experiencing peak or near-peak conditions. Our resident photographers are capturing the moment, producing these gorgeous shots from Rocky Gap and Greenbrier State Parks and Thurmont, Maryland. “My favorite...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

MDOT Reminds Drivers, Pedestrians And Bicyclists To Work Together To Stay Safe This Halloween Weekend

GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Many people love a good scare on Halloween, but not when it comes to traffic safety. The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office and the MDOT State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) are partnering to remind motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists to look out for one another and travel safely this Halloween season.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland State Tree Nursery Has Trees Available For Spring 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Orders are being accepted for the spring 2021 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Trees benefit the environment as well as enhance natural habitat for birds, squirrels and other wildlife....
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Sacred Journey: Honoring The Second Anniversary Of The Commemorative To Enslaved Peoples Of Southern Maryland

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland community will come together on Nov. 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. for The Sacred Journey: The Beloved Community, an event to honor the second anniversary of the award-winning Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland. The event will be marked by choral and instrumental music, spoken word performance, a Procession of Dignity from the Commemorative to the College’s Waterfront, a reading of names of the enslaved, and a libation ceremony. Remarks will also be provided by St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan, and William “BJ” R. Hall III, president of the St. Mary’s County chapter of the NAACP.
Bay Net

Maryland State Record Smooth Dogfish Caught In Atlantic Ocean

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Fay Ganster of Reading, Pennsylvania has been officially recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as the new state record holder for the Atlantic Division with an 18-pound smooth dogfish she caught off the coast of Ocean City on October 22. Ganster, a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bay Net

Local Rock And Mineral Club Celebrates 26th Annual Show

WALDORF, Md. – The non-profit Southern Maryland Rock, Mineral and Fossil Club will hold its 26th annual Rock, Mineral and Fossil Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 5, 2022, in the Old Waldorf School, 3074 Crain Highway, Waldorf, MD 20601 (adjacent to the JayCees Hall). The...
WALDORF, MD

