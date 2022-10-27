ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Giants’ Kadarius Toney trade could be setting up Jerry Jeudy pursuit

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQktD_0ip8tn1T00

The Kadarius Toney trade could be part of a chess combination for the Giants.

There is a feeling around the league, according to The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy, that the Giants could be adding NFL Draft capital to make sure they can compete in the sweepstakes if the Broncos make former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy available.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll coached Jeudy in his one year as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, in 2017.

Toney was traded to the Chiefs for a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick after injuries hampered his ability to get on the field in one-plus seasons with Big Blue.

Jeudy, the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has 24 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns so far in his third season for the Broncos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TY0eD_0ip8tn1T00
People around the NFL believe the Giants might’ve traded Kadarius Toney as part of a strategy to have enough draft picks to pursue Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy.
Getty Images

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that Jeudy has been at the “center” of trade calls with the deadline on Nov. 1 at 4 pm ET.

The reasoning as to why Jeudy could become available is two-fold. His performance on the field has thus far not lived up to the lofty expectations of being a first-round pick.

Further, the Broncos’ season has sputtered. Denver was expected to be a playoff team and even was listed as a fringe Super Bowl contender when they acquired Russell Wilson this past offseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7Cs6_0ip8tn1T00
Kadarius Toney during the Giants’ win against the Panthers.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9VXZ_0ip8tn1T00
Brian Daboll was Jerry Jeudy’s offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2017.
Getty Images

However, They are 2-5 and in last place in the AFC West. The team has been afflicted by uneven play from Wilson, whom they signed to a five-year extension worth $245 million.

Meanwhile, first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett has struggled with game management.

The Broncos are two-and-a-half-point underdogs against the Jaguars in London on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Ghost tackles and ill-time celebrations: In the NFL, silly mistakes doom teams

There is a reason why they don’t call American football “the beautiful game.” It can be poetic, for sure, but often NFL games are decided by flat-out ugly mistakes. Successful NFL play-calling requires pinpoint execution by every player on the field and a single slip-up can lead to disaster. We saw several such cases on Sunday.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy