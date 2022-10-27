Read full article on original website
Corrie is becoming boring
As the title says. Coronation Street is becoming so boring, lately with these rubbish storylines. Who cares about this far right group? and we will be seeing a lot of them now since. - I can't stand this Griff, and also Spider is annoying as well, I wish he would...
Emmerdale- Beautiful Scene
Really emotional scene tonight after Faith & Liv’s funeral seeing all the characters lay down flowers. One of the best Emmerdale scenes in ages. I was really touched by the flashback of Faith writing the letters, her looking straight into the camera then the shot morphing into her photograph. The whole episode was beautiful and I really love that Liv got her own send off, even if it was just her loved ones watching videos of her.
EastEnders: Who wants Louise Mitchell to return?
I think that Tilly Keeper should reprise her role at some point in the next year or two after she's finished her other projects. Louise came into her own in her last year and really showed her potential, it would be amazing to see her come back as a young mother and interacting with Sam and taking her down a more darker route after what happened. An inevtiable clash with Karen too.
Emmerdale Friday 28th October 2022 😮Down in the dumps after being dumped!!🤔
Kerry Wyatt is doing her best to support down-in-the-dumps Chloe, puzzled as to why she won't move on after her drunken one-night stand with Mackenzie Boyd. She is shocked at Chloe's plan to move to Leeds. As Kerry continues to push the situation, an emotional Chloe drops her baby bombshell!
CS Sam and Hope
Surely Sam isn't being lined up to be Hopes secret online friend sourcing info to write a book?. This would be totally unbelievable considering his age would it not?. I thought it was going to be Hopes half sister but to me the last few episodes seem to be hinting at Sam.
Do you think the Kerry and Chloe storyline has a few similarities to Kat and Zoe from another soap
Well i was not expecting that tonight even though i thought Kerry was lying at first to stop her leaving the village. This storyline has a few similarities to one from another soap.where they reveal that they are their real mother. I wonder if they were always going to do this storyline or decided that a few weeks before it was revealed.
ED Kerry & Chloe
Well, we cracked it, Kerry is Chloe’s mum! Wonder how the rest of this is going to play out. Well, we cracked it, Kerry is Chloe’s mum! Wonder how the rest of this is going to play out. One can but hope that, once Al has broken Kerry’s...
Hope Street hailed as ‘breath of fresh air’ on return for series two
Daytime police drama Hope Street – credited by two of its main actors as “a breath of fresh air” – is back on screens this week.The Northern Ireland-based programme is returning for its second series, after proving a hit with audiences both at home and abroad.Set in the fictional seaside town of Port Devine and filmed in picturesque Donaghadee, the first series drew an average audience of 1.7 million per episode.Viewers can expect to find out the fate of Inspector Finn O’Hare – played by Ciaran McMenamin – after a dramatic cliff-hanger in the final episode of season one.Fermanagh-born McMenamin...
Strictly Come Dancing: Tony Adams apologises for Shirley Ballas comment in live show
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tony Adams has apologised to head judge Shirley Ballas for telling her to “go home” after she criticised his routine.The former Arsenal player performed a Cha Cha during the BBC centenary special on 22 October, and was filmed saying “go home Shirley” after she gave him and his pro partner Katya Jones a low score of four.In Saturday night’s live show (29 October), Adams’s Quickstep went down well with the judging panel.Addressing his previous comments during an on-air debrief with host Claudia Winkleman, before the judges gave him his latest scores, Adams said: “I just...
The Voice UK 2022 - Finale - October 29 - 8pm - ITV1
And so we reach the end of the road for this not so live series. Who wins, THE AUDIENCE decides. Disappointing we are not getting a say in who wins, and that we haven't had the Battles and Knockouts this year. Hopefully the Callbacks is one and done and it will be back to a normal Voice series in 2023.
TV Shows you like to see rebooted or comeback
Following in from the Deal or NoDeal on ITV return thread it got me thinking what other TV shows are or should be in line for a comeback or reboot?. Aliso with ITV bring back Big Brother and BBC bring back Gladiators. I was was thinking someone should bring back...
Walking Dead star's The Serpent Queen has future revealed beyond season 1
The Walking Dead star Samantha Morton will return as Catherine de Medici in The Serpent Queen season 2. Ahead of the edgy historical drama's season 1 finale this weekend, Starz's president of original programming Kathryn Busby announced official news of the renewal. "The Serpent Queen is distinctly modern, darkly comedic...
Preachy soaps
We seem to be getting a lot of preachy political messages thrown at us in the soaps these days anyone else find this. We seem to be getting a lot of preachy political messages thrown at us in the soaps these days anyone else find this. There was a conversation...
Drag Race UK's Le Fil talks "disheartening" feedback and being "sidelined"
Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Le Fil about her time on Drag Race UK season four.
Contestants you wish were paired with different partners?
Tina O'Brien - I feel like she may have got a bit further if she was paired with a different professional such as Vincent Simone. Fleur East - I think Gio Pernice might have been a better match for her. From this series I do agree on Fleur. I’d add...
Married At First Sight's April Banbury says show ruined her life
Married at First Sight's April Banbury has hit out at the dating show, claiming that her stint on the reality programme left her needing therapy and almost ruined her life. Banbury filmed this series of Married at First Sight UK earlier this year, with the episodes airing over the last couple of months. Banbury has now spoken out against the dating show in a new interview with The Sun.
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - Halloween Week Thread - Sat 29 Oct @ 6:50pm & Sun 30 Oct @ 7:20pm
Afternoon everyone and welcome to this week's Strictly thread. Hot on the heels of last week's car crash centenary week we've got yet another theme week as the Halloween show returns. Good luck everyone, I think we're going to need it!. Ellie and Nikita: Foxtrot to Scooby Doo, Where Are...
Sky Crime & Virgin EPG
I’m not sure if it’s only on Virgin but EPG is driving me nuts. Trying to record a series link on a new documentary “Libby, Are You Home Yet”. As there are no episode tags it’s currently set to record I think 10 showings in the series. Going to be a nightmare to try and watch the correct episodes. Can anyone check Sky EPG and advise timings of each episode plse? (I’m assuming it’s just a VM issue)
I’m underwhelmed!
I’m very underwhelmed this years strictly there’s a spark missing not sure what it is .. The problem is too many people seem to be comparing it to last year which was seen as a “golden year”, so no matter what happened this year it was always gonna be perceived as underwhelming.
The Soaps and the World Cup
I still can’t get my head around the World Cup being on in November and December instead of in the summer🤯!! I’m used to mysteriously needing the loo more in the pub and so walking through all the macho, sweaty footy fans in the heat to get to the loo! But they may all have their coats on this year😪!
