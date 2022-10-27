ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County Board of Elections director confident in county electoral system

We’re about a week and a half away from Election Day. But early, in-person voting began last week in North Carolina. And so far about 73,000 people in Mecklenburg County have cast their ballots at one of two dozen early-voting sites across the county. For more, Michael Dickerson, the director of the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections joins WFAE's Marshall Terry.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WFAE

New report shows North Carolina hospitals' Medicare finances don't add up

Some North Carolina hospitals that said they lose money treating Medicare patients have actually made money treating them. That’s according to a new report from the state treasurer’s office, which examined federal Medicare records. The report found Charlotte-based Atrium Health had the largest difference between its stated Medicare losses and the Medicare profits it self-reported.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

STEM jobs are growing — and Latinos could be key to filling them

Thousands of Latino science, tech, engineering and math professionals will take over uptown next week, for the nation’s largest gathering of Latinos in STEM. For the 4,500 Latino college students expected to attend, the annual Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers convention will be a chance to meet potential employers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

After presentation on new I-77 toll lanes, here are key questions

Last week, the N.C. Department of Transportation discussed the possibility of partnering with a private firm to build and manage new express toll lanes on Interstate 77 from uptown to the South Carolina line. But at least one member of the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization said he felt NCDOT...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
STATESVILLE, NC
WFAE

The sounds of Halloween plus what to watch this spooky season

This Halloween season a familiar figure is making another appearance on the big screen. Michael Myers is back in theaters as “Halloween Ends” becomes the latest chapter in the "Halloween" series. The theme song from the movie franchise is recognizable even to those who are not fans of...
