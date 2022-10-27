Read full article on original website
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Mecklenburg County Board of Elections director confident in county electoral system
We’re about a week and a half away from Election Day. But early, in-person voting began last week in North Carolina. And so far about 73,000 people in Mecklenburg County have cast their ballots at one of two dozen early-voting sites across the county. For more, Michael Dickerson, the director of the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections joins WFAE's Marshall Terry.
New report shows North Carolina hospitals' Medicare finances don't add up
Some North Carolina hospitals that said they lose money treating Medicare patients have actually made money treating them. That’s according to a new report from the state treasurer’s office, which examined federal Medicare records. The report found Charlotte-based Atrium Health had the largest difference between its stated Medicare losses and the Medicare profits it self-reported.
STEM jobs are growing — and Latinos could be key to filling them
Thousands of Latino science, tech, engineering and math professionals will take over uptown next week, for the nation’s largest gathering of Latinos in STEM. For the 4,500 Latino college students expected to attend, the annual Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers convention will be a chance to meet potential employers.
Organizations collaborate to address digital divide in affordable housing communities
More than 150 residents of a west Charlotte affordable housing community received free laptops on Thursday as part of a three-year initiative to distribute 1,600 laptops and reduce the digital divide. As residents of Evoke Living at Westerly Hills lined up in the parking lot of their apartment complex to...
After presentation on new I-77 toll lanes, here are key questions
Last week, the N.C. Department of Transportation discussed the possibility of partnering with a private firm to build and manage new express toll lanes on Interstate 77 from uptown to the South Carolina line. But at least one member of the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization said he felt NCDOT...
What Charlotte could learn from Philadelphia’s fight to preserve affordable homes
Picture an older home in need of some serious fixing up. Perhaps the floor is sinking, the drywall sagging and the roof is in need of some work. There could be two options for that home. One — tear it down and build something new. The other might be to invest in fixing it up.
‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
The sounds of Halloween plus what to watch this spooky season
This Halloween season a familiar figure is making another appearance on the big screen. Michael Myers is back in theaters as “Halloween Ends” becomes the latest chapter in the "Halloween" series. The theme song from the movie franchise is recognizable even to those who are not fans of...
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
