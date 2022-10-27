'SNL' Star Chris Redd Punched By Stranger Outside New York Comedy Club In Attempted Robbery

mega

Chris Redd , a former cast member of Saturday Night Live , was attacked outside of the Comedy Cellar in New York City, where he was set to perform Wednesday night when a man struck him and attempted to steal a chain he was wearing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Redd was scheduled to perform at the famous comedy club but was instead rushed to a nearby hospital following a brutal attack.

mega

Around 9:40 p.m., Redd arrived at the Comedy Cellar to prepare for his performance.

According to New York City police , upon Redd exiting his vehicle in front of the comedy club, a man dressed as a security guard charged at the actor.

The unnamed man struck Redd in the head, resulting in a deep cut on his nose that bled profusely. A passerby who saw the event unfold stopped and attempted to render aid to the battered SNL star.

mega

Before police were able to apprehend the suspect, the man dressed as a security guard fled the scene. Redd was then rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan to receive treatment for his injuries. Redd was later released from the hospital.

Witnesses to the attack claimed that Redd was wearing a Greg Yuna chain that the suspect ripped off his neck.

Bystanders said the chain, which was made of links that were made to come apart, fell to the ground in pieces after the suspect snatched it from Redd's neck. The comedian eventually recovered the chain from the ground after the suspect fled the scene.

Several individuals who were outside of the comedy club at the time of the random attack confirmed that due to the forceful blow to the comic's head, Redd's blood was splattered across the stairs which led down to the Comedy Cellar.

The unfortunate attack marks another time Redd's name has been in recent headlines.

mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Redd has been dating the estranged wife of his SNL cast mate, Kenan Thompson .

Redd and Christina Evangeline became official within the past year.

While Thompson gave Redd his blessing on the new relationship with his former wife, many speculated Thompson had Redd removed from the comedy sketch show. However, Redd fired back and cited new projects, including one with SNL creator, Lorne Michaels , for his departure.

"Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth," Redd wrote in a statement announcing his departure.

"Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to [creator] Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough," Redd continued his statement.

No arrests have been made in Redd's attack.