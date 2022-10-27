Read full article on original website
Joe D
3d ago
Hell - of - life to live turn yourself in sister it’s only money and a few lies no one died maybe they will go easy on ya.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County attorney found not guilty after client accused him of stealing $6.5 million
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A tax attorney from Oakland County who was accused of wiring $6.5 million of his client’s money to a Swiss bank account has been found not guilty of all charges. Jeffrey Freeman, a lawyer in Birmingham, was acquitted Tuesday (Oct. 25) on all counts. A...
6 charged with drug, gun, money laundering in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Six Detroiters have been indicted for drug, gun, and money laundering crimes, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced.Four of the six defendants, who were all indicted by a federal grand jury in Detroit, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.Here is a list of the individuals that were charged:Andre Pharr, 35, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering offenses).Clifford Jones Jr., 32, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm, money...
Michigan Man Sentenced To Over 15 Years For Trafficking Meth In Kentucky
A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to 185 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier, for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. On August 12, 2021, a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted
Courthouse News Service
Informant ‘White Boy Rick’ sues feds for recruiting him as a child
(CN) — A Detroit man employed by the FBI as an underaged drug informant in the mid-1980s filed suit against the federal government Friday, claiming state and federal law enforcement abandoned him to be attacked and arrested at 17, talked him into informing again throughout the 1990s, and went back on promises of immunity again once that investigation was complete.
fox2detroit.com
Crumbley parents in court • Special needs student dropped at wrong bus stop • Person of Interest in Roseville
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - James and Jennifer Crumbley's trial is set and their son has pled guilty - but the parents of the convicted mass shooter still have more hearings in court before they will be tried for involuntary manslaughter. The parents of the 16-year-old mass shooter will be in...
Crumbleys back in court to spar with the prosecutor: We never said our son snapped
With their son now a convicted school shooter, James and Jennifer Crumbley return to court Friday to continue their feud with the prosecution as it seeks to hold them responsible for the deaths of four students killed by their son. The Crumbleys' trial on involuntary manslaughter charges has been rescheduled for Jan. 17. ...
fox2detroit.com
Judge dismisses part of assault suit against University of Michigan
MICHIGAN (AP) - A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by eight women alleging sexual harassment and assault by a former University of Michigan lecturer. Judge Thomas Cameron of the Michigan Court of Claims ruled Friday that the plaintiffs failed to file timely notices of intent to sue the University of Michigan, its board of regents and Bruce Conforth as required by law, The Detroit News reported.
Kristina Karamo seeks court order that could impact thousands of Detroit voters
Kristina Karamo, Michigan's Republican secretary of state candidate, filed a lawsuit earlier this week seeking a court order that could result in the rejection of tens of thousands of absentee ballots cast by Detroit voters for the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm election. Karamo is one of several secretary of state candidates backed by former President Donald Trump who falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen vying to serve as their state's top election official. ...
Here’s how you can remain anonymous in Michigan if you win the Powerball jackpot
LANSING, MI -- Imagine you’ve just won a near record-setting jackpot like the $825 million Powerball prize that’s up for grabs Saturday night. There might be tears, there might be yelling and screaming, there might even be a few phone calls to trusted friends and family to share the good news.
downriversundaytimes.com
Identity thief scams resident out of gift cards
TRENTON — A con artist purporting to be with Comcast tricked a resident on Oct. 5 into supplying gift cards for $660 over the phone as part of a bogus promotional deal. When the victim began to have second thoughts, they called the gift card supplier and learned that the cards already had been spent. She then reported the incident to police officers and was given identity theft information. She was advised to contact the police department if any other issues arise.
Man Bursts Into Tears After Winning $260k Lottery in Oakland County
A 58-year-old Genesee County man became very emotional after recently winning a substantial amount of money from the Michigan Lottery. SEE ALSO: Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family. The lucky winner scored a whopping $261,377 while playing Club Keno The Jack....
Detroit News
Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'
A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931...
fox2detroit.com
Trial for Floyd Galloway, charged in murder of Danielle Stislicki, delayed to 2023
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trial for Floyd Galloway Jr, the man accused of killing Danielle Stislicki almost six years ago, will not head to trial this fall as originally scheduled after the judge in the case pushed the case back to the spring of 2023. The trial for...
fox2detroit.com
Warren man wins $25,000 a year for life Michigan Lottery prize using random number generator
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren man used an online random number generator to pick the numbers that won him a $25,000 a year for life Michigan Lottery prize. "I’ve been playing Lucky For Life quite a bit lately and I always use the same sets of numbers," Aaron Essenmacher said. "When I purchased my ticket, I played the sets of numbers I typically play, and then I decided to add another set of numbers which I got by using a random number generator I found online."
Detroit News
'Gretch Did': Detroit rapper Gmac Cash praises Gov. Whitmer
Detroit rapper Gmac Cash, known for his comical takes on current events — see "Giant Slide," recorded over the summer after the Belle Isle slide sent people flying — is back with another pro-Gretchen Whitmer anthem, "Gretch Did," less than two weeks before November's midterm elections. In the...
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Watch out for this letter in your mailbox — Michiganders warned of tax-related scam
If you have past-due tax debts, beware: Authorities are warning the public about an “aggressive scam” involving fake letters that come in the mail.
fox2detroit.com
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
Cockroach Invasion Puts a Damper on Halloween in Michigan Town
In an almost ironic twist, something creepy and crawly is putting an end to a popular Halloween tradition in one Detroit suburb. This comes as cockroaches seem to be taking over the Michigan neighborhood. According to a letter from the Wyandotte city engineer a cockroach infestation in one home has prompted officials to cancel Trick-or-Treating on Monday night.
