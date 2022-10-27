ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilman, IL

Crews respond to acid leak in Gilman

By Bradley Zimmerman, Amanda Brennan
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcNv0_0ip8tFCt00

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency personnel in Gilman spent the last 30 hours cleaning up an acid leak at a gas station, and the cleanup is still ongoing as of 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials with the Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency said the leak was in a semi-truck tanker trailer that was carrying nitric acid. Nitric acid is commonly used in industrial processes and can be dangerous to human skin. The truck was parked in the Pilot gas station off U.S. Route 24 when the leak was discovered shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Personnel from five different volunteer fire departments responded to the scene and remained there throughout the cleanup to keep the leak contained and keep the community safe. Jeff Glenn, Ashkum’s fire chief, arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. on Thursday and said the situation could’ve been much worse.

“We were able to keep everybody in their homes and in their businesses and keep all the businesses open,” Ashkum said.

He said I-57 stayed open, no one had to evacuate town and the water is safe to drink.

Eric Ceci, Director of the Iroquois County EMA, said the winds helped, as they were blowing south and stopped the acid from going toward neighborhoods and people in town. But he credited the volunteer firefighters on the scene with making sure everyone remained safe.

“Fire departments are in command whenever they arrive on scene. Their first thing is life safety,” Ceci said. “That’s immediately what Gilman Fire Protection did. They made sure that everyone was safe, no one was harmed, and they made sure to prevent any injuries. Which, there were no injuries or fatalities with this incident.”

Ceci added that fire departments helped keep people a safe distance away and used water to cool down the tanks.

The only disruption to business was the closure of Pilot’s diesel pumps for a short period of time. Those pumps have since reopened and one of the fire chiefs on the scene said the gas station is running business as usual.

Cleanup efforts are mostly in the hands of the Iroquois County EMA and the Illinois EPA. Glenn said those professionals are working to neutralize the acid. That neutralizer will change color, and that’s how officials will know it’s absorbing.

Cici said there is no timeline on how long cleanup is going to last. It depends on the extent of the damage done to the storm sewers the acid leaked into.

WCIA

WCIA

