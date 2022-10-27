ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assumption Parish, LA

stmarynow.com

Theft, battery charges among arrests Thursday

Local police reported five arrests Thursday, including charges of theft, battery, drunken driving and identity theft. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 66 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Bayron Alexander Chavez-Funez, 31, Odile Lane,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

Duo pleads guilty after leaving children in ‘deplorable’ conditions

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An duo previously accused of leaving children in “deplorable” conditions pled guilty to cruelty to juveniles. Delanea Settlemyre, 24, of Indiana and Megan Crawley, 30, of Napoleonville was arrested in July after a protective order investigation by deputies led them to find several children living in “unsuitable” conditions, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the children were not in good condition. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was called to investigate.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Raceland Man Arrested for Felony Theft and Burglary

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Raceland man for theft and burglary at a Raceland residence. Danny Brown, 55, of Raceland was arrested on Saturday. On October 28, 2022, deputies responded to Danos Street in Raceland. A man reported several items had been stolen from his...
RACELAND, LA
theadvocate.com

CASE CLOSED: Zachary family reflects on brutal murder with all 3 killers now in prison

The killing of their 73-year-old matriarch was a sudden blow that landed with a thud. A Zachary family's journey has been a rollercoaster since. Frances Jane Schultz died in 2019 after three Ethel men forced their way into her ranch house in the Zachary Plains. They beat Schultz, taped her wrists, legs, eyes and mouth, then rummaged through the residence, stealing two guns and a diamond solitaire ring before one of them shot her.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Fred's in Tigerland owners donate bomb-sniffing dog to BRPD

BATON ROUGE - The owners of a Tigerland bar gifted the Baton Rouge Police Department their newest doggy detective. Nita, a two-year-old Belgian Malanois from Hungary, made a big jump to Baton Rouge in April and just started working in BRPD's K-9 unit. Nita has been training for most of...
BATON ROUGE, LA

