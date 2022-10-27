Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Jury convicts three men for 2020 killing of UL student in Uptown New Orleans
Three men charged for their roles in the 2020 killing of 20-year-old Lee Long Jr. near an area of popular Maple Street college bars in Uptown have been found guilty by an Orleans Parish jury on various charges related to the crime, though none was convicted of murder. Following a...
LSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish; deputy not injured
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said it is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hammond at the request of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Troopers said it happened on Laurie Drive off Wardline Road in Hammond on Sunday (Oct. 30). NOTE: It appears Laurie Drive intersects Wardline...
wbrz.com
Suspect dead after shootout with deputies in Hammond; State Police investigating
HAMMOND - A man was killed in a shootout with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. During negotiations with the man, he got out of a vehicle and started shooting toward deputies. They...
Child shot in Lower Garden District
Cops say a bullet hit a child Sunday in New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 800 block of Adele Street,”
stmarynow.com
Theft, battery charges among arrests Thursday
Local police reported five arrests Thursday, including charges of theft, battery, drunken driving and identity theft. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 66 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Bayron Alexander Chavez-Funez, 31, Odile Lane,...
NOPD working fourth shooting in five hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the latest shootings happened in New Orleans East and in the French Quarter. Both victims are in the hospital.
NOPD working third shooting in as many hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says a man was shot once in the body. An EMS crew took that victim to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
Gentilly shooting lands woman in hospital
An NOPD spokesperson says the woman shot once in the body. An EMS crew took the victim to the hospital. Her condition is unknown. The investigation continues.
brproud.com
Duo pleads guilty after leaving children in ‘deplorable’ conditions
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An duo previously accused of leaving children in “deplorable” conditions pled guilty to cruelty to juveniles. Delanea Settlemyre, 24, of Indiana and Megan Crawley, 30, of Napoleonville was arrested in July after a protective order investigation by deputies led them to find several children living in “unsuitable” conditions, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the children were not in good condition. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was called to investigate.
houmatimes.com
Raceland Man Arrested for Felony Theft and Burglary
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Raceland man for theft and burglary at a Raceland residence. Danny Brown, 55, of Raceland was arrested on Saturday. On October 28, 2022, deputies responded to Danos Street in Raceland. A man reported several items had been stolen from his...
wbrz.com
Three arrested in Livingston drug crackdown after month-long investigation, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - Three people were arrested on various drug charges after a month-long investigation in Livingston Parish. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they opened an investigation after being tipped off about narcotics being sold in the Denham Springs area. The month-long investigation led to the search of two...
Teen dies, another hospitalized from drug overdoses in Lafourche Parish
Deputies are urging anyone who bought drugs from 18-year-old Blayne Terrebonne to NOT take them because they say there's an increased risk of overdose.
wbrz.com
Man killed after being thrown from truck in Iberville Parish overnight, State Police says
MARINGOUIN - A man was killed in an overnight crash in Iberville Parish when the truck he was riding in flipped, throwing him from the vehicle. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish. It claimed the life of 44-year-old Courtney Terrel Davis of New Orleans.
wbrz.com
One hurt after shooting in Covington neighborhood late Sunday morning, deputies say
COVINGTON - One person was shot in a St. Tammany neighborhood late Sunday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in the Tammany Hills area of Covington. Deputies said one victim was brought to...
theadvocate.com
CASE CLOSED: Zachary family reflects on brutal murder with all 3 killers now in prison
The killing of their 73-year-old matriarch was a sudden blow that landed with a thud. A Zachary family's journey has been a rollercoaster since. Frances Jane Schultz died in 2019 after three Ethel men forced their way into her ranch house in the Zachary Plains. They beat Schultz, taped her wrists, legs, eyes and mouth, then rummaged through the residence, stealing two guns and a diamond solitaire ring before one of them shot her.
One injured in shooting at Choctaw Dr. and North 38th St., police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they responded to a shooting that happened around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The shooting happened at the intersection of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. They added that one person was...
theadvocate.com
One of eight accused in truck stop casino robbery escapes from Assumption jail, deputies say
Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a Donaldsonville man who escaped from the parish jail near Napoleonville early Tuesday evening. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed robbery of the Cane Row truck stop casino on Sept. 29, sheriff's deputies said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.
Two men accused of robbing Mandeville smoke shop, police say
The Mandeville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those involved in an armed robbery.
Louisiana students in custody after racially-motivated video circulates
The cell phone video displays students, who are White, using repeatedly racial slurs to refer to nearby African-American students. Authorities got ahold of the video and opened an investigation.
wbrz.com
Fred's in Tigerland owners donate bomb-sniffing dog to BRPD
BATON ROUGE - The owners of a Tigerland bar gifted the Baton Rouge Police Department their newest doggy detective. Nita, a two-year-old Belgian Malanois from Hungary, made a big jump to Baton Rouge in April and just started working in BRPD's K-9 unit. Nita has been training for most of...
