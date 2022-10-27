Read full article on original website
ROCKFORD — It’s Halloween weekend, and you may be looking for ways to get your fill of frights or feast on candy. We’ve got the details here, from the final weekend for Twisted Crypt Haunted House to trick-or-treat times and a list of the last trunk-or-treat events in the region.
ROCKFORD — Need some Halloweekend plans? Look no further. This Friday we deliver you 13 ideas for things to do on Halloween weekend. You can get more ideas on our events page. Explore the darker side of Midway Village. Midway Village Museum will host its Evening of Illumination from...
