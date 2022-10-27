ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

wtoc.com

WATCH: WTOC goes to the 2022 Sunbelt Ag Expo

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WTOC) - A trip to Georgia for a new era of agriculture. “It’s just an honor to for us to provide this environment for our exhibitors to come in and do business with the farmers.”. And while this show is all about what’s new, talk to anyone...
MOULTRIE, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Tree Foundation annual Trick or Trees event held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tricentennial Park was filled with people all on the hunt for the perfect tree or trees to take home to plant. Folks with the Savannah Tree Foundation say they hold tree giveaways at least once a year. This time it fell on Halloween weekend, so costumes...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Residents celebrating Halloween early in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Halloween approaches, some people are celebrating early giving their kids a chance to dig into candy and wear their costumes, for more than just one night. With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, one Port Wentworth city councilwoman took it upon herself to...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Fired Savannah officer said drinking problem began after June shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A now fired Savannah Police Department officer was arrested for driving under the influence in September. Then-officer Ernest Ferguson was pulled over in Liberty County for going over 40 miles over the speed limit. During the traffic stop he failed a breathalyzer test. Ferguson is the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

GSP investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving two pedestrians in Chatham County. According to GSP, two pedestrians were attempting to cross GA 25 at Gamble Road when they were struck by a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Port Wentworth farmers ready to sell due to industrial development

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Industrial development in Port Wentworth has put a stain on the city for decades...so much so that there is an active moratorium for any industrial rezoning. Generational farmers in Monteith and Meinhard communities say the damage has already been done. “What they do is tax...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Hundreds celebrating Halloween early at costume crawl in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -From monsters, to ghosts, to just about everything in between Forsyth Park was filled with revelers taking part in the first ever costume crawl. And instead of tricks event organizers were hoping to give a special treat to a local school. “It’s very fulfilling to me. I...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee YMCA hosting Truck or Treat event Friday night

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island YMCA is inviting everyone to come celebrate Halloween with them at their annual Trunk or Treat on Friday night. Memorial Park will be filled with hundreds of people in costume filling their bags up with candy. The YMCA says they have more...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Remembering and honoring lost loved ones on The Day of the Dead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a lot of Americans, the end of October is all about Halloween. That’s not the only holiday that comes around this time of year, however. The Day of the Dead is all about remembering and honoring lost loved ones, and how folks do that this holiday is by creating an altar full of items that their family would’ve enjoyed in life.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

‘A Savannah Haunting’ opens in theaters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We know Savannah is one of the spookiest cities around, now, just in time for Halloween, a haunting tale of horror based in the Hostess City is hitting screens Friday. Hold on to your popcorn!. “A Savannah Haunting” is now playing and leave it to a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the lower-60s to upper-50s. I’ll continue tracking a few scattered shower chances in our coastal areas, with isolated shower chances for our inland areas. These combined with our cloud cover should keep high...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Dog House fundraiser at Coach’s Corner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - October ended early for the Braves this year, but the familiar fall sports party in Thunderbolt continues with a different team leading the way for local fans to help a local non-profit while cheering above Victory Drive. This year, the Braves broke John Henderson’s heart. But...
THUNDERBOLT, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: The actor who plays Michael Myers in “Halloween Ends”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the most iconic horror movie characters ever, Michael Myers. He’s the face of the movie franchise “Halloween”. The newest installment, “Halloween Ends” was just released. Much of the movie was shot in Savannah. I wanted to learn more about the film and the crew’s experience in the Hostess City. So I spoke with the man behind the mask, James Jude Courtney.
SAVANNAH, GA

