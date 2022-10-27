Read full article on original website
mycentraloregon.com
Old Mill Welcomes Trick Or Treating
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Old Mill District is once again hosting its traditional Halloween trick-or-treating event. The festivities are set to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, and everyone is welcome. Every business in the district will be handing out candy for a...
opb.org
Bend sweeps illegal campsite for third time this year
Around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, with temperatures well below freezing, Bend police informed 13 people living in tents that they would have to leave. This comes nearly two weeks after City Manager Eric King declared the encampment on Second Street a “public safety hazard,” and that all residents there would have to find somewhere else to live.
mycentraloregon.com
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is inviting companion animals to enjoy the ghastly delights of Halloween. Unleash your creativity and “trick”-out your four-legged friend in a costume. The Howl-o-ween Pet Costume contest will be Monday, October 31st at 5:30pm at the Old Mill District at the walking bridge (by GAP, 545 SW Powerhouse Drive in Bend).
mycentraloregon.com
COCC Art Dept. Stages Showcase
The Central Oregon Community College (COCC) visual arts department is proud to present the “Fine Arts Showcase” from Oct. 26 to Dec. 8 in the Pinckney Gallery on the Bend campus. The exhibition features works created by members of the college’s fine arts department and spans a wide range of media. The gallery is open weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Saddler Smith made Prineville famous
Demand for his saddles began to expand, and he received orders from as far away as Mexico and British ColumbiaPrior to the turn of the century, the saddle and harness shop was one of the most important businesses in Central Oregon. It was as important as the mechanic shop and auto accessory shops of today. During those days that the horse reigned supreme, E.H. Smith, better known as "Saddler" Smith, established a wide ranging reputation for his saddles. He learned the saddle-making trade in California and came to Portland, Oregon and worked for a pioneer saddler in that city for...
KTVZ
Bend Warming Shelter resident arrested in stabbing of another man outside facility
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend Warming Shelter resident was arrested Thursday evening on charges he confronted and stabbed another man in the chest outside the Northeast Second Street facility, police said. Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the shelter on the reported stabbing, Patrol Lieutenant Mike Landolt...
Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause
Numerous residents living in or near the Dry Canyon reported hearing several apparent gunshots early Friday morning, prompting a police response and search of the area, including a drone, but they did not find any leads to what happened. The post Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause appeared first on KTVZ.
mycentraloregon.com
Man Stabbed At Warming Shelter
A 28-year-old man was stabbed after allegedly going through another persons possessions. Bend Police were called to the warming shelter Thursday night, located at 275 NE 2nd Street in Bend, for a reported stabbing. Police arrested a 35-year old shelter resident for Assault II, Unlawful Use of a Weapon. An...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Stabbing at Bend warming shelter leads to arrest
A man was arrested Thursday after police say he stabbed another man at a Bend warming shelter. Bend Police say they got a call just after 7:00 p.m. about a stabbing at 275 NE 2nd Street. Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Manuel Alejandro Garcia Martinez, confronted the 28-year-old victim for...
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
Central Oregon Irrigation District completes first phase of canal piping project
Amid historic drought, Central Oregon Irrigation District said Thursday it has completed the first phase of its canal-to-pipe water conservation project, benefiting farmers and the Deschutes River. The post Central Oregon Irrigation District completes first phase of canal piping project appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville named a top-10 dynamic micropolitan
Prineville ranked ninth of a total 536 micropolitan areas nationwide analyzed by Heartland Forward Prineville was recently named one of the top 10 micropolitan areas in the country in a report compiled by an Arkansas-based nonprofit. Heartland Forward, which is described on its website as a "think and do tank" focused on improving economic performance in the center of the United States, completed the report. The Most Dynamic Micropolitan report highlights communities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000, basing its findings on a variety of economic metrics. Prineville ranked ninth of a total 536 micropolitan areas analyzed, the top ranked...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Students in Crook County HS gun incident face expulsion hearing
Two students that were reportedly in possession of a handgun at Crook County High School on Wednesday are facing an expulsion hearing, according to Crook County School District. “We will definitely follow the protocols and the law on that,” Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson said. “It’s required expulsion for any kind...
mycentraloregon.com
Bend PD Report Serious Hit & Run
A 76-year-old Bend resident is in critical condition following a hit and run crash Thursday night on Bend’s westside. According to Bend PD: On Thursday, October 27th at 9:31 pm, Bend Police responded to a male down with injury at the NW Newport and NW 14th St round-a-bout. Investigation revealed the severely injured male was the victim of a Felony Hit and Run motor vehicle crash. The victim was transported by Bend Fire to St. Charles Hospital where he remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The cause and details of the crash remain under investigation.
mycentraloregon.com
Mother & Son Arrested For Illegal Pot Grow
On Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, detectives with the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement team and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team concluded an investigation involving a mother and son that is alleged to be growing and processing illicit marijuana in La Pine, Oregon, before delivering it around the Pacific Northwest.
La Pine mother, son arrested in raid on illegal marijuana grow along Day Road
A La Pine mother and son were arrested by drug agents Wednesday in a raid on their property, where they’re accused of growing and processing illegal marijuana, then delivering it around the Northwest. The post La Pine mother, son arrested in raid on illegal marijuana grow along Day Road appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies make 5 arrests for domestic violence during nationwide sweep
Deschutes County sheriff's deputies recently took part in a nationwide sweep, looking for people who had outstanding arrest warrants related to domestic violence, during the 19th annual Family Violence Apprehension Detail. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies make 5 arrests for domestic violence during nationwide sweep appeared first on KTVZ.
