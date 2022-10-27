Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Surprising a humble veteran with a home makeover
As a veteran and a police officer Donald McCook is used to serving others and turning the sirens on the bad guys. PHOTOS: Surprising a humble veteran with a home makeover. But the tables were turned Thursday on the retired member of the Alabama National Guard 214th, current Alexander City Police Department detective and Dadeville resident as the sirens and good deeds were meant for him to take care of a roof and more on his home.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Horseshoe Bend switches to virtual learning temporarily as flu cases rise
An outbreak of the flu continues to interfere with in-person learning throughout Tallapoosa County. Horseshoe Bend School will transition to temporary remote learning Friday, Oct. 28, amid rising flu cases countywide, according to school officials. Casey Davis, deputy superintendent for Tallapoosa County Schools, said in a statement Thursday that the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Floyd given authority to adjust police pay
In light of recent resignations among the Dadeville police force, city leaders voted narrowly Tuesday to give the city’s police more power in determining the department’s salaries. In a split vote of approval — with three council members voting “yes” and two abstaining — the Dadeville City Council...
KPVI Newschannel 6
PHOTOS: Loaves and Fishes celebrates 22 years
Loaves and Fishes, one of Dadeville's food pantries, hosted a 22-year celebration at New Water Farms on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. With an original goal of feeding 50 families, the organization has grown to feeding nearly 200 families a week. Originally published on alexcityoutlook.com, part of the TownNews Content...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dadeville rides explosive plays, second half to improve to 9-0
Running back and inside linebacker Jay Burns was the star of the show for Dadeville in the Tigers’ 28-21 win over Wicksburg. Burns recorded a touchdown, 2-point conversion and the game-sealing interception in the win Friday night. In the midst of a historic season, Dadeville came out slow Friday...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dadeville’s Antojuan Woody wins Week 10 Player of the Week
Dadeville senior athlete Antojuan Woody has won the Week 10 Player of the Week for his three-phase performance last week against Randolph County. Woody got things cranked up early for the undefeated Tigers, as he returned the opening kickoff for six to put his team on the board only 15 seconds into the game.
KPVI Newschannel 6
BRHS grabs big win ahead of playoff appearance
For the last several seasons, Benjamin Russell headed into its final football game of the regular season knowing its fate. The Wildcats were trying to find reasons to win — because the playoffs weren’t looming. This year, they knew their fate heading into Friday night’s non-region game against...
Comments / 0