MyNorthwest.com
West Seattle Bridge traffic volume not back to pre-closure levels
The West Seattle Bridge has been open for just over a month. Has the commute returned?. People living in West Seattle were jumping for joy Sept. 18 when the two-and-a-half year emergency closure ended. So were the people living in the neighborhoods that everyone was using as alternates. But just...
2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle
SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Troopers find unusual passenger after semitruck crash in SoDo
SEATTLE — Troopers in Seattle’s SoDo area found an unusual passenger in the cab of a rolled over semitruck Thursday morning. Shortly before 10 a.m., a semi rolled over on the eastbound Interstate 90 on-ramp from Edgar Martinez Drive South. The driver was OK, but troopers found something...
lynnwoodtimes.com
First snow of the year on Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported snow on the Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes. Additionally, SR 123 Cayuse Pass at milepost 5.5 just north of Stevens Canyon Road and SR 410 Chinook Pass was closed at milepost 57 (Crystal Mountain Blvd) and westbound at milepost 74.5 (Morse Creek) due to a number of spinouts and conditions Tuesday night.
City of Everett fined after millions of gallons of wastewater discharged into river
The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the city of Everett after millions of gallons of incompletely treated wastewater was discharged into the Snohomish River in June. Over a 19-hour period between June 4 and 5, a malfunctioning pump at the city of Everett’s wastewater treatment facility allowed 9.9 million...
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
Flipped plane crashes south of Tacoma, pilot uninjured
A small plane crashed around 1:00 p.m. near Tacoma Wednesday. According to photos from the scene taken by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the plane flipped upside down, and was sitting on its wings with the fuselage up. The plane crashed about seven miles southeast of downtown in an...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound: Seahawks Sunday brings rain, wind on Halloween
SEATTLE - Get ready for a sloppy ride again folks as Sunday and Monday look wet and windy! Hard to believe soggy weather is moving back in after such a nice Saturday!. Highs were spot on Saturday warming to average, 56 for SeaTac with a few degrees warmer for Seattle.
shorelineareanews.com
Power outage - it wasn't our turn
Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
High winds roar through the Pacific NW
Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Thurston (Thurston, WA)
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred at Johnson Road Southeast. It was reported at 7 a.m. The collision was between two cars. They collided when one hit the other while driving down Yelm Highway SE. The driver of the first...
thejoltnews.com
Man killed in Yelm Highway collision
The Suburban Times
Tacoma’s Infamous Graffiti Garages Coming Down
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Several derelict downtown buildings, affectionately known as The Graffiti Garages, are now ready to be demolished. The buildings located in the Old City Hall Historic District near 7th on Broadway gained notoriety about 10 years ago when they were designated as a place to do legal graffiti.
Tri-City Herald
Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard
Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
Suspects ram car into Olympia pot shop during burglary; Police investigating
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A car slammed into an Olympia pot shop during a burglary early Saturday morning, and it was all caught on surveillance video. Olympia Police said around 3:30 a.m., a vehicle crashed into the Green Lady cannabis shop in West Olympia. Several suspects immediately got out of the car and stole products from the store.
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
q13fox.com
On National Cat Day, Bellevue Fire rescues David Hasselfluff
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Firefighters with Bellevue Fire Department battled a large fire at a home near NE 2nd and 165th St. on Saturday afternoon. While the home took on quite a bit of damage, the firefighters appear to have saved a cat – using a specialized pet oxygen mask to care for the animal named "David Hasselfluff."
idesignarch.com
Luxe Waterfront Craftsman Style House on Lake Washington
Seattle, Washington – This casual elegant villa at water’s edge in Seattle enjoys one-level walkout lakefront living. The site-specific architecture designed by Chihara Architect features a custom timber-frame front porch, and stone and shingle exterior. The villa offers 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5...
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
MyNorthwest
