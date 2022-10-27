Read full article on original website
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hunt Valley, MD
Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, Maryland, was once a land filled with shady hills. The McCormick Company moved into the area in 1962, and the city has then been known for its business district with its impressive roster of new businesses, industrial parks, and corporate centers. As this once-rural area...
Bay Net
Maryland State Tree Nursery Has Trees Available For Spring 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Orders are being accepted for the spring 2021 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Trees benefit the environment as well as enhance natural habitat for birds, squirrels and other wildlife....
Grandfather wins pair of Maryland lottery games on same day, takes home $75K
COLUMBIA, Md. — Staying the course led to a profitable night for a Maryland grandfather. Playing the same numbers that he had selected for years, Earl Joyce Sr. won not one, but two games on the same day in the Maryland lottery last month, cashing in $75,000. According to...
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Maryland
A Powerball ticket from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing good for $1 million was sold in Maryland. The ticket was one of six that matched all five white balls drawn. Officials have not yet announced which retailer sold the lucky ticket. Two other tickets were sold in Michigan, two in...
Wes Moore and Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland's first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state's first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland. If...
travelawaits.com
The Unique Rail Biking Adventure You Need To Try In Maryland’s Allegheny Mountains
Some adventures are so unique, they are irresistible. When we visited Maryland, this is pretty much what attracted us to Tracks and Yaks’ unusual Frostburg to Cash Valley rail bike tour in the beautiful Allegheny Mountains. In September, my husband Dean and I took a biking vacation on the...
Wbaltv.com
TopGolf opens in Baltimore with intention of hiring nearly 500 people
The new TopGolf in south Baltimore is open and in full swing. TopGolf of the new "The Walk at Warner Street" entertainment district near the stadiums. TopGolf Baltimore has 90 hitting bays on three levels and is helping employee hundreds of people. Video below: TopGolf Baltimore is open and is...
wypr.org
"Ghosts of Western Maryland"
Legend and lore about the ghosts and ghouls said to haunt the rolling hills and lonely valleys of Western Maryland. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species
BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patches
Cozy camp fires, corn maze, and pumpkin picking. What more can you want? Summer’s Farm in Frederick County offers a little something for everyone. The farm offers more than 45 activities for visitors. October 29 is the last night to view the fireworks.
rockvillenights.com
Peeping Tom spotted in Rockville
A Peeping Tom was reported to Montgomery County police in Rockville early yesterday morning, October 28, 2022. The sex offense incident was reported at an apartment building in the 13000 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 3:10 AM Friday. That is in the vicinity of the Halpine View apartments.
fox5dc.com
Legalizing marijuana in Maryland could hurt smaller dispensaries
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Marylanders will soon be able to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. If weed is legalized, it's going to have an economic impact that could be unpredictable. Medical marijuana dispensaries in Maryland have made over $388 million so far this year....
Nottingham MD
Maryland receives $10.87 million in federal funds from Homeland Security to enhance state, local preparedness
REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Maryland Department of Emergency Management has distributed more than $10.87 million to prepare State and local governments against terrorist attacks. The State award was issued in May by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and MDEM recently announced its distribution to partners in Maryland. “The safety of...
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
Baltimore bakery reopens nearly one year after burglary
Last November, the black-owned bakery Baked in Northwest Baltimore was ransacked and destroyed. Saturday, they are reopening their retail store.
Wbaltv.com
Rolls of registered young voters swells, particularly at Towson University
TOWSON, Md. -- There appears to be a growing number of college-aged voters taking part in the 2022 election. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Towson University ranks among America's top colleges for students voting, and administrators told 11 News it's no coincidence. In...
WTOP
When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?
Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
Wbaltv.com
Tony updates when the rain comes on Halloween
Meteorologist Tony Pann shows rain is coming for Halloween in Maryland. But will it ruin trick-or-treating?
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
