OSHP: 2 men injured, 1 seriously during, during two-vehicle crash on I-275
A 27-year-old — who was sitting in the passenger seat of a disabled vehicle without a seatbelt on — suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to UC Hospital.
8 injured after crash involving school buses on I-75 in Butler County
Multiple buses were involved in a crash on I-75 NB on Friday in Butler County.
Officials: 8 injured in crash on I-75 involving 3 school buses
West Chester officials said Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to I-75 north of Cincinnati Dayton Road for a crash. Eight people were injured.
WHIO Dayton
Car crashes into front of UDF in Butler Township
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into the front of a United Dairy Farmers in Butler Township Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a car into a building in the 8000 block of North Dixie Drive around 1:30 p.m. According to dispatchers, no injuries were reported. >>...
WLWT 5
Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery
CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
WHIO Dayton
1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving school bus in Clermont County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash where one person was killed and another airlifted to the hospital in Clermont County late Thursday afternoon. >>4 injured, 20 people displaced after truck slams into Dayton apartment building. State troopers were...
1 dead following deadly school bus crash in Franklin Township
The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which involved two vehicles. The crash occurred on Oct. 27 at 3:24 p.m. on State Route 222.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead after Sunday morning shooting in Avondale
CINCINNATI — One person has died after a shooting in Avondale Sunday morning. According to District 4 police, calls of a shooting came in at 9:32 a.m. Sunday morning in the 800 block of Hutchins Road, near Reading Road. Police say the victim, 40-year-old Antonio Thrasher, was shot multiple...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue and Forest Road in Anderson Township
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue and Forest Road in Anderson Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
7 students among 8 hurt in I-75 crash involving school buses headed to football game
WEST CHESTER TWP. — Seven students were among the injured Friday night in a four-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on I-75 North involving three school buses carrying a Cincinnati-area high school football team to a playoff game. In all, eight people were injured. All were aboard the buses and were taken...
Fox 19
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have charged a woman they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when she crashed into and killed another driver. Police on Friday charged Kearies Simpson, of Covington, in the death of 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, of Villa Hills. Simpson displayed “extreme indifference to...
WHIO Dayton
3 people arrested after fight at Miami Valley Hospital North
ENGLEWOOD — Three people are in custody following a fight at Miami Valley Hospital North Saturday evening, according to an Englewood Police spokesperson. Police crews from Englewood and Clayton were dispatched at around 6:27 p.m. to 9000 N Main Street, dispatchers told News Center 7. The fight reportedly started...
WHIO Dayton
Sheriff: Man who jumped into pond to avoid deputies captured in Butler Co.
NEW MIAMI — A man accused of jumping into a Butler County pond to avoid being arrested by deputies has been captured. Early Thursday morning deputies were called to an alarm going off at a business in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road. When they got on the...
Superintendent: Swatting incident at Middletown High School Sunday evening
Middletown High School experienced a "threat of violence" Sunday evening, according to a statement from Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr. Police said the threat was a swatting incident.
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on SR 4 in Riverside identified
RIVERSIDE — The identity of a man killed in a wrong-way crash on state Route 4 in Riverside last week has been released. On Wednesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the man as Elifas Lopez-Rivera, 27, of New Carlisle. The crash happened on Oct.16 in the area of...
Man killed in Brown County crash
The crash happened just after midnight Wednesday on Martin Alexander Road at the Tri-County Highway.
Swimming suspect arrested in New Miami
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A theft suspect found himself ‘in over his head’ after attempting to swim away from the pursuing law enforcement. On October 27, deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office chased 40-year-old Mathias Jones as he ran away from the scene of a business alarm on the 4000 block of Hamilton […]
Fox 19
Multiple passengers cut out of car, driver on the run after Hyde Park crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver of a car that crashed in Hyde Park Wednesday night fled the scene before first responders arrived, according to Cincinnati police. Three passengers in the car were entrapped following the crash. It happened around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Erie Avenue. The car...
Fox 19
“Baby, please wake up:” 911 calls released of mother accused of murdering 5-month-old
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Norwood police released the 911 calls of a mother accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter. Rebecca King “purposely caused the death” of Lily Johnson on Oct. 8, according to a criminal complaint. During the 911 call, King is heard saying, “Baby, please wake up” and “Come...
