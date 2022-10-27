ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into front of UDF in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into the front of a United Dairy Farmers in Butler Township Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a car into a building in the 8000 block of North Dixie Drive around 1:30 p.m. According to dispatchers, no injuries were reported. >>...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery

CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
SAINT BERNARD, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving school bus in Clermont County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash where one person was killed and another airlifted to the hospital in Clermont County late Thursday afternoon. >>4 injured, 20 people displaced after truck slams into Dayton apartment building. State troopers were...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead after Sunday morning shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI — One person has died after a shooting in Avondale Sunday morning. According to District 4 police, calls of a shooting came in at 9:32 a.m. Sunday morning in the 800 block of Hutchins Road, near Reading Road. Police say the victim, 40-year-old Antonio Thrasher, was shot multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have charged a woman they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when she crashed into and killed another driver. Police on Friday charged Kearies Simpson, of Covington, in the death of 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, of Villa Hills. Simpson displayed “extreme indifference to...
COVINGTON, KY
WHIO Dayton

3 people arrested after fight at Miami Valley Hospital North

ENGLEWOOD — Three people are in custody following a fight at Miami Valley Hospital North Saturday evening, according to an Englewood Police spokesperson. Police crews from Englewood and Clayton were dispatched at around 6:27 p.m. to 9000 N Main Street, dispatchers told News Center 7. The fight reportedly started...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WDTN

Swimming suspect arrested in New Miami

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A theft suspect found himself ‘in over his head’ after attempting to swim away from the pursuing law enforcement. On October 27, deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office chased 40-year-old Mathias Jones as he ran away from the scene of a business alarm on the 4000 block of Hamilton […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

