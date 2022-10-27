ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
SFGate

This Week: Fed meeting, Starbucks earns, jobs report

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Federal Reserve is set to deliver an update on its efforts to bring down inflation by raising interest rates. The central bank is expected to announce another large three-quarter-point rate hike Wednesday, following a...
SFGate

Chinese manufacturing weakens, adding to economic pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese manufacturing weakened in October, an official survey showed Monday, adding to downward pressure on the economy as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slowdown. A monthly purchasing managers’ index declined to 49.2 from September’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale where numbers below 50...

