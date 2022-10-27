Read full article on original website
Key earnings reports, market recap, economic reports reviewed and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Traders will be watching this week as Fox Corp. and News Corp. will release third-quarter earnings on Tuesday along with health company earnings including CVS Health and Pfizer.
Credit Suisse unveils details of $4 billion capital raising plan
ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) on Monday unveiled details of its plan to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.01 billion) from investors to support the embattled bank's bid to tackle the biggest crisis in its 166-year history.
LVMH-backed L Catterton aims to raise 2 billion yuan in first yuan-denominated fund
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury goods empire Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, said on Monday it aimed to raise 2 billion yuan ($275.44 million) for its first yuan-denominated fund, as it eyes early-stage investments in China.
Dogecoin Rally Ends With Whimper Ahead Of 15 Cent Mark — But Analyst Says Good Boi Still In For Big Treat
A pseudonymous cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD reaching levels 317% higher than the $0.12 it was seen trading at 2:43 a.m. EDT on Monday. What Happened: Altcoin Sherpa tweeted on Sunday that his levels for DOGE indicate that the $0.50 mark could "come too." In a separate tweet, the analyst said "DOGE...
SFGate
This Week: Fed meeting, Starbucks earns, jobs report
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Federal Reserve is set to deliver an update on its efforts to bring down inflation by raising interest rates. The central bank is expected to announce another large three-quarter-point rate hike Wednesday, following a...
SFGate
Chinese manufacturing weakens, adding to economic pressure
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese manufacturing weakened in October, an official survey showed Monday, adding to downward pressure on the economy as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slowdown. A monthly purchasing managers’ index declined to 49.2 from September’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale where numbers below 50...
