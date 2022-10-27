Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
The South Bend Record Show returns this weekend to a new, larger location
One of the largest record shows in the Midwest is taking place Sunday, October 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in its new location. This fall, it is bigger and better because it's being held at the Gillespie Conference Center, 53995 State Highway 933. You can find LPs, 45s,...
Local officials reassure rainbow fentanyl candy "not a threat" for Halloween in Michiana
With fentanyl concerns on the rise and Halloween festivities tomorrow, drug agencies across the nation have been warning that versatile drug could sneak into your kids trick-or-treat basket. Images of fentanyl that's been curated into different colors and shapes, even in candy boxes, have been circling social media. Some are...
Man dies after Elkhart County crash
A Thursday night crash in Elkhart County has left one man dead. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 20, just east of Ox Bow Park. Officers say two vehicles were involved. One of the drivers, Wesley Helfenbein, was taken to South...
Two critically injured in South Bend shooting
South Bend, Ind. — The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a Saturday night shooting in South Bend. It happened after 8 p.m. near the 1600 block of Huey Street. Details are limited right now, but South Bend Police's public information officer confirms two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Free drive-in movie showing "Hocus Pocus" in Elkhart
Enjoy a free, Halloween movie from the comfort of your car. Elkhart Parks & Recreation is showing "Hocus Pocus" at Ideal Beach, 55256 Ideal Beach Road. You're asked to enter from the east. Turn on Heaton Vista from CR 15 in order to prevent traffic jams and not inconvenience the...
Breaking: Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident
Mayor Duane Parry has been formally charged with leaving the scene of an accident. According to Superior Court documents, the misdemeanor charge stems from an accident in early August. A police report claimed Parry drove through the grass by Washington park beach -- when he struck a water line... ripping...
PET SEGMENT: Jakobi is a floofy and soft dog looking for forever cuddles
He's a 3-year-old Alaskan husky mix. Jakobi came in as a stray. Lindsey Cuellar, with the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says oddly enough, he was found near Elkhart. His previous owner never reclaimed him. Jakobi is a chill dog who loves snuggles and singing with you. Cuellar says he...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in LaPorte County
Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed on US 421 north of CR 375 South in LaPorte County. Police say the driver of a northbound vehicle stated he suddenly observed a pedestrian standing in the right driving lane of US 421 and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was identified...
Two Elkhart County deputies charged with employment fraud
An Elkhart County deputy and a former deputy are now facing felony charges for employment fraud. Patrol Officer William Fackelman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie are accused of Ghost Employment. That's when an officer is working for another organization while already on the clock for the department. The charges...
Elkhart heart transplant recipient meets donor's family
Right now, more than 105,000 Americans are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. Once they're on the list, it can take years to get a donation. But, something most never do, is meet the family of their donor. One of those unlikely meet-ups happened Saturday in St. Joseph. Teena Smith...
Scary Fun: South Bend home decked out with 90 Halloween inflatables
If you are into haunted mazes and everything spooky, there is the perfect place for you in South Bend!. A home on Hickory Road between McKinley and Corby is decked out with over 90 blowups and animatronics, all in its backyard. An attraction so large was not put on by...
Police shot at during chase, suspect still at large
A search is underway for a shooter after police say he shot at a police officer in Michigan. It happened overnight when a St. Joseph Township police officer located a vehicle that was reportedly connected to an armed robbery that happened around 11:17 p.m. Friday night in Berrien Springs. A...
Spook-tacular Halloween weekend fun across Michiana
If you're looking for some Halloween themed events to take your family to, you're in luck! There are several local organizations hosting spooky festivities:. Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Trunk-or-Treat. This event is being held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday. Families will be able to explore the entire...
Police identify 'intruder' shot inside LaPorte County home
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot to death inside a home southeast of LaPorte yesterday morning. 42-year-old Jacob Borders is described by police as a, “intruder”. A man, woman and one juvenile who live at the home in the 20-thousand block of State...
Notre Dame finds its identity in Syracuse win
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Saturday's 17-point win over a ranked Syracuse team solidified one thing for Notre Dame:. Running the ball is their identity. Plus, the Irish showed what they can do in all three phases of the game. While QB Drew Pyne completed only nine of 19...
Young voters encouraged to vote early
Friday is Vote Early Day, a national civic holiday encouraging people to vote before the general election. For some college students, this election day could be the first where they are old enough to vote. And the campus community wants young voters to be informed. This is where the American...
