Elkhart, IN

22 WSBT

Man dies after Elkhart County crash

A Thursday night crash in Elkhart County has left one man dead. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 20, just east of Ox Bow Park. Officers say two vehicles were involved. One of the drivers, Wesley Helfenbein, was taken to South...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Two critically injured in South Bend shooting

South Bend, Ind. — The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a Saturday night shooting in South Bend. It happened after 8 p.m. near the 1600 block of Huey Street. Details are limited right now, but South Bend Police's public information officer confirms two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Free drive-in movie showing "Hocus Pocus" in Elkhart

Enjoy a free, Halloween movie from the comfort of your car. Elkhart Parks & Recreation is showing "Hocus Pocus" at Ideal Beach, 55256 Ideal Beach Road. You're asked to enter from the east. Turn on Heaton Vista from CR 15 in order to prevent traffic jams and not inconvenience the...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Two Elkhart County deputies charged with employment fraud

An Elkhart County deputy and a former deputy are now facing felony charges for employment fraud. Patrol Officer William Fackelman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie are accused of Ghost Employment. That's when an officer is working for another organization while already on the clock for the department. The charges...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart heart transplant recipient meets donor's family

Right now, more than 105,000 Americans are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. Once they're on the list, it can take years to get a donation. But, something most never do, is meet the family of their donor. One of those unlikely meet-ups happened Saturday in St. Joseph. Teena Smith...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Police shot at during chase, suspect still at large

A search is underway for a shooter after police say he shot at a police officer in Michigan. It happened overnight when a St. Joseph Township police officer located a vehicle that was reportedly connected to an armed robbery that happened around 11:17 p.m. Friday night in Berrien Springs. A...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
22 WSBT

Spook-tacular Halloween weekend fun across Michiana

If you're looking for some Halloween themed events to take your family to, you're in luck! There are several local organizations hosting spooky festivities:. Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Trunk-or-Treat. This event is being held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday. Families will be able to explore the entire...
MICHIANA, MI
22 WSBT

Police identify 'intruder' shot inside LaPorte County home

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot to death inside a home southeast of LaPorte yesterday morning. 42-year-old Jacob Borders is described by police as a, “intruder”. A man, woman and one juvenile who live at the home in the 20-thousand block of State...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Notre Dame finds its identity in Syracuse win

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Saturday's 17-point win over a ranked Syracuse team solidified one thing for Notre Dame:. Running the ball is their identity. Plus, the Irish showed what they can do in all three phases of the game. While QB Drew Pyne completed only nine of 19...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Young voters encouraged to vote early

Friday is Vote Early Day, a national civic holiday encouraging people to vote before the general election. For some college students, this election day could be the first where they are old enough to vote. And the campus community wants young voters to be informed. This is where the American...
SOUTH BEND, IN

