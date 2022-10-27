ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Anthony Shovlin's alert recovery named high school football National Play of the Week (Oct. 13-15)

By Mike Swanson
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Central Catholic lineman scored a game-winning touchdown on one of the craziest plays you'll ever see

The SBLive Sports staff watched a whole bunch of high school football highlights from across the nation during the week of Oct. 13-15 and then picked our top 10.

Our readers had seven days to choose their favorite, and lineman Anthony Shovlin's game-winning touchdown on one of the craziest plays you'll ever see came out on top.

Shovlin's touchdown on a blocked field goal (attempted by his own team) earned 8,075 votes (50.75%) , beating out a dazzling interception by Cameron Collins of Boyd County (Kentucky), which earned 6,838 votes (42.98%).

Congratulations, Anthony Shovlin and the Pittsburgh Central Catholic Vikings!

Voting is live until Oct. 31 for our 10th edition of National Plays of the Week:

Vote now: Which was the best high school football play in the country Oct. 20-22?

