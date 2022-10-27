MADISON, Wis. — Let’s go girls! Country superstar Shania Twain is bringing her talents to UW-Madison’s Kohl Center in May 2023 as part of her upcoming tour. The five-time Grammy winner will stop in Madison on May 16 in the midst of her 49-stop tour in support of her upcoming album Queen of Me, which releases on Feb. 3, 2023.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO