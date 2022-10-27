Read full article on original website
Madison police investigate weapons offense on east side, three people injured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a weapons offense left three people injured on the city’s east side. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Milwaukee Street just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
Man missing from Verona area since Monday found safe
VERONA, Wis. — A man who had been missing from the Verona area since Monday was found safe Sunday, Verona police said. John Ramseier, 51, had last been seen Monday night in the area of Melody Circle and Melody Lane. Search teams surveyed Fireman’s Park on Friday looking for him but could not find him.
Let's go girls! Shania Twain to play at Kohl Center in May 2023
MADISON, Wis. — Let’s go girls! Country superstar Shania Twain is bringing her talents to UW-Madison’s Kohl Center in May 2023 as part of her upcoming tour. The five-time Grammy winner will stop in Madison on May 16 in the midst of her 49-stop tour in support of her upcoming album Queen of Me, which releases on Feb. 3, 2023.
