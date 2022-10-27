James “Scott” Hardin, President of Able Financial, Interviewed on the Colorado Real Estate Leaders Podcast

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
OSIS by Apotheosis partnering with leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad
With the popularity of blockchain and cryptocurrency, various excellent crypto projects are penetrating the industry with huge potential to bring changes in the world and getting the support of crypto establishments. OSIS an ambitious crypto project has partnered with the leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad. What is...
Woonsocket Call
Sipe Roofing and General Contracting Explains The Benefits Of Having A Trusted Roofer on Standby
Burlington, NC, 29th October 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, The greatest outcome for homeowners who have a damaged roof is to have it repaired as quickly as possible. This will prevent the home from suffering serious losses or additional damage. Sipe Roofing and General Contracting asserts that having a reputable backup roofer will likely enable one to complete the project more rapidly than if one were forced to hunt for a new roofer. Also, if the standby roofer is familiar with the home, they will likely know what needs to be done and how to do it quickly and correctly.
Woonsocket Call
Moonshot Commons Raised Seed Round from HashKey Capital to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3
Founded by Wharton, Vassar engineering students, Moonshot Commons has recently raised a seed round to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3. More than 10 top-tier investors and funds participated in this round, including HashKey Capital, Hash Global, Mask Network, IoTex, ChainIDE, Paeonia Ventures, RSS3; in addition to the founders of IOSG, ODaily, and more.
Woonsocket Call
Marketing for Greatness Receives Service Firm of the Year Award
This prestigious award was designed specifically for women in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction- sectors where women are underrepresented but continue on their journey toward success!. AUSTIN, TX, October 30, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Marketing for Greatness Receives Service Firm of the Year Award from Luna Awards. The Luna Awards are hosted...
Woonsocket Call
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Indonesia Non-Life Insurance Market
AM Best is maintaining its negative market segment outlook on the Indonesia non-life insurance segment, citing challenges in credit and motor insurance and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Claims frequency normalization, which has the potential to dampen the segment’s profitability, also underpins the negative outlook. In a new Best’s Market Segment...
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages International Game Technology PLC Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IGT
If you purchased IGT securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the IGT class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9234 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Key earnings reports, market recap, economic reports reviewed and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Traders will be watching this week as Fox Corp. and News Corp. will release third-quarter earnings on Tuesday along with health company earnings including CVS Health and Pfizer.
Woonsocket Call
Quanergy Announces Pricing of $16.7 Million Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering for gross proceeds of approximately $16.7 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering...
Woonsocket Call
USERTESTING INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of UserTesting, Inc. - USER
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER) to Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of UserTesting will receive only $7.50 in cash for each share of UserTesting that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Woonsocket Call
SKYBC & USchool Launches Aerial Visitation Program For American Schools
10/30/2022, Newark, DE // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Mu Sun and his partner Dingjian "Dean" Zhang co-founded the SKYBC.IO website as an aerial crowdsourcing platform for American real estate advertising. An experienced technology entrepreneur in the Internet industry, Mu Sun has since evolved this concept into the USchool, a mini-program within WeChat. The applet, formally known as "US High School Drone Visiting School Selection," helps people view the world remotely.
Comments / 0