hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features
He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
Jayda Cheaves Reveals She Slept With Lil Baby On Their First Date, Twitter Reacts
Social media users have been debating whether or not making a man wait for sex changes the end result of the relationship. Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby ended their on-again-off-again romantic relationship for good earlier this year, but as co-parents, it’s undeniable that they’ll remain a part of each other’s lives for the foreseeable future.
Former Kanye West Fan Burns 40 Yeezys: Watch
This former Kanye West fan is very upset. Kanye West has angered a lot of people over the past few weeks. He has made some antisemitic remarks all while dropping some white supremacist talking points. Many are disappointed with the artist, while others are just downright angry. In the aftermath...
Kanye West Sends Message To The Mother Of George Floyd’s Daughter
Earlier this month, Ye caught a heap of backlash following remarks made about George Floyd. During an interview with Drink Champs, which has since been removed from all platforms, Ye alleged that George Floyd passed away due to a fentanyl overdose, not the cop kneeling on his neck. Following his...
Kanye West Uses Lauryn Hill’s Career To Call Out The Entertainment Industry
Kanye West spoke about the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram over the weekend. Kanye West reflected on the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram, Saturday, wondering what her recording contract looked like and whether it played a role in her decision to stop releasing music. In the post, he referenced Talib Kweli, who responded on his own page.
Kanye West Apologizes For Comments On George Floyd
Kanye West has apologized for his recent comments on the death of George Floyd. Kanye West apologized for his controversial comments on the death of George Floyd by comparing the way he’s been treated by Adidas to having “a knee on my neck.” West spoke about Floyd’s death and Black Lives Matter with paparazzi on Friday.
Kanye West’s Adidas Split Has Sent The Yeezy Market Into A Frenzy
Many are looking to sell their shoes. Kanye West and Adidas have officially split up after a two-month standoff that got ugly, very fast. Ye had originally wanted to split from Adidas in September when he revealed that the brand was dropping silhouettes and colorways without his permission. It was an interesting admission, and Ye was trying to build a sympathetic case online.
Chlöe Shades Gunna’s Fake Promises In Their Short-Lived Romance On “For The Night”
The London On Da Track-produced song is the latest preview of what’s to come on Bailey’s self-titled debut album. Before she released “For The Night” at midnight, Chloe Bailey teased that her new single was written about her rumoured romantic fling from earlier this year – Gunna.
Jack Harlow Addresses Rumors About Lil Nas X Romance, The C.I.A. & More During “SNL”
Jack Harlow served as the host and musical guest on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.”. Jack Harlow jokingly addressed the idea of a romantic relationship between himself and Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, being created by the C.I.A., and much more during his monologue on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. Harlow served double duty as the episode’s host and musical guest.
Rick Ross Tries A Jamaican Accent During Studio Session: Watch
Rick Ross is testing his accent skills. Rick Ross is a man of many talents. He’s an entrepreneur, a podcaster, and, of course, a prolific rapper. Now he’s trying to add another talent to his list: impersonator. In a clip posted on Instagram, Rozay gives his best shot...
Diddy Becomes A Billionaire Days After Ye Loses His 9-Figure Status
Diddy is hip-hop’s third billionaire. There’s no doubt that Diddy is wealthy but now, he can officially call himself a billionaire. According to Zack O’Malley Greenburg, a former Forbes editor, revealed the news on his Substack newsletter where he announced that Diddy is the third hip-hop act to declare themselves a billionaire.
The LOX Are Negotiating Deal To Get Publishing Back From Diddy
Jadakiss reveals that he plans to sell his portion of publishing as soon as he gets The LOX’s catalog back from Diddy. The LOX could soon have full possession of their publishing, according to Jadakiss. The “Why?” rapper chopped it up with Joe Budden on Amazon’s AMP platform where he discussed his future business moves. Jada explained that he’s planning on going independent after completing his contractual obligations with Def Jam, and will sell his portion of publishing once he and Diddy wrap up their deal.
Jadakiss Speaks On Kanye West: “Pray For Kanye”
Jadakiss wants to deescalate the Ye situation. Jadakiss has been busy with new music recently, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been reading the headlines. The LOX member is never afraid to share his opinion, and on Saturday he laid out how he thinks society should deal with the Kanye West issue.
Chrisean Rock Shows Bruised Face Following Fight With Blueface
Chrisean was hysterical as she showed her busted nose and mouth. The internet’s most talked about couple is making headlines once again. Chrisean Rock and Blueface are infamous for breaking up to make up. They have gone from fighting each other’s relatives to licking feet, from arguing on social media to confessing their love for one another; from swearing they were finished to announcing the release of their new reality television show.
Kanye West Potentially Months Away From Financial Crisis
As he loses important business deals and major sources of revenue, his ability to stay afloat is challenged. Ye f.k.a Kanye West is losing a lot as a result of his anti-semitic rants and other harmful statements. While he has recently apologized for at least some of his comments, mainly in regards to the murder of George Floyd, he has lost many financial connections and business partnerships as a result of his actions. Page Six reports that sources close to Ye’s finances are concerned that he will face financial catastrophe in a few months if he doesn’t get his affairs in order.
Kanye West “Beat To A Pulp” By Anti-Semitism Scandal, Donda Academy Student Athletics Halted
The Chicago MC seems to have admitted defeat amid his partnership terminations, as students athletes from his school are left with no play. Ye f.k.a. Kanye West has been losing partnerships left and right, hurting both his pockets and his public image. He recently posted on Instagram about the incidents, saying that he’s been “beat to a pulp” by the backlash from his anti-semitic rants. After Adidas dropped him, the Yeezy mogul asked to “see the contracts” via his Instagram post “while [he’s] still allowed on Mark Zuckerberg’s platform.”
Elon Musk’s Twitter Plans To Charge Blue Tick Users $19.99 Per Month – Reports
Twitter is strongly considering charging verified users $19.99 per month to use Twitter Blue, according to reports in The Verge and Platformer, as Elon Musk seeks alternative ways of picking up more revenue. According to the reports, which broke yesterday, Musk, who is expected to set out more layoffs this week, has tasked staff with updating Twitter Blue and quadrupling the subscription price from its current level of $4.99 per month. If staff fail to update by November 7, they could lose their roles, according to the reports. Twitter Blue is a feature for verified users, those with a blue tick,...
Paper Route Empire’s Jay Fizzle Releases “DonaFizzo Deluxe” Mixtape
The city of Memphis has been making a name for itself in the current world of hip-hop music. While O.G. artists like Project Pat and Three 6 Mafia have solidified their spots in the rap game, the new stream of incoming rappers is making a name for themselves in the ever-growing industry.
Lizzo Dresses Up As Chrisean Rock For Halloween
Lizzo clapped back at haters who judged her costume choice. Every year, celebrities go extremely big for Halloween. Whether dressing up as movie characters or late musicians, the A-listers know how to put their all into a costume. While the holiday is still a couple of days out, a few...
Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith
Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
