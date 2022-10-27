My question for the environmental cultists who are pushing these green energy changes and projects is where do they think the materials needed to make these next generation batteries, solar panels and windmills are going to come from? They are so against fossil fuels being used but forget or don't realize that much of the parts used in windmills, and solar panels use plastics and materials that come from petrochemicals or basically oil. Machines needed to mine nickel, lead, cadmium and lithium need either diesel fuel or lots of electricity to do the job. So are they going to come up with a non polluting way of mining these materials or find new materials that don't come from oil.
People don’t realize that the amount of mining required for EV batteries is enormous. It will decimate land and cause environmental problems all over the world, far worse than drilling for oil.
yes, meanwhile, Poland, Germany and other countries will have to burn coal because natural gas is not produced enough.All in the name of saving the planet. If the environmentalists manage to freeze people to death, I guess it's one way to save the planet I'm pretty sure that the leaders won't suffer though They'll be cozy warm. Let the little people suffer.
