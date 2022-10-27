ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coloma, MI

WNDU

St. Joseph Township Police looking for suspect in officer-involved shooting

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Township Police are looking for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. According to police, an officer found a vehicle that matched an armed robbery case in Berrien Springs around 11:30 p.m. This led to a pursuit by the police in which the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes, and the officer was not injured.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
WWMT

Police shot at during chase, suspect still at large

A search is underway for a shooter after police say he shot at a police officer in Michigan. It happened overnight when a St. Joseph Township police officer located a vehicle that was reportedly connected to an armed robbery that happened around 11:17 p.m. Friday night in Berrien Springs. A...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
abc57.com

Officers and suspect exchange gunfire, suspect flees

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- Law enforcement agencies in Berrien County are searching for a suspect who exchanged gunfire with police following a pursuit, according to St. Joseph Charter Township Police. A St. Joseph Police officer located a vehicle matching a "be on the lookout" alert in reference to an armed...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

No one hurt by shootings in RiverTown Crossings Mall parking lot, police say

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — There were no reported injuries after two vehicles exchanged gunfire in a parking lot at RiverTown Crossings Mall Saturday, according to the Grandville Police Department. Officers responded to the call for shots fired just after 2 p.m., police said. According to the investigation, an unoccupied vehicle...
GRANDVILLE, MI
WNDU

Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend. South Bend Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back on Oct. 21. When they arrived, they found Noelle Riggins, 16, in a lawn on that block suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Two injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are severely injured Saturday night after a shooting on South Bend’s northwest side. Just after 8 p.m., police received multiple calls about numerous shots fired. Police say that when they arrived at the corner of Huey and Bulla streets, they found two...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

One arrested in Elkhart shooting investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Carriage House Apartments complex. Officers were called just after 1:05 p.m. to the 1000 block area of Portage Lane on a report of shots fired. While they were investigating, they learned a man with a gunshot wound was at the hospital and indicated he had been shot in that area.
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Police Chase Ends in Drug Arrest

(Michigan City, IN) - A motorcycle chase in Michigan City led to the capture of an alleged drug dealer. The incident happened early Tuesday morning on the city’s near north side. At around 3:35 a.m. officers observed a motorcycle without a license plate in the 400 block of East 10th Street. When the biker refused to stop, a chase ensued westbound. According to police, the motorcyclist fell off the bike near Grant Avenue and fled on foot. Officer found him not far away hiding behind a garage.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Deputy and former deputy charged with ghost employment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy and a former deputy have been charged with ghost employment, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. In March, the sheriff was made aware of possibly inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside the department and ordered an investigation.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
MLive

Man, 23, killed in Southwest Michigan crash with semi

CASS COUNTY, MI – A man died in a crash with a semitrailer Wednesday morning. A man, 24, of Elkhart, Indiana, was driving around 9 a.m., Oct. 26, near Old M-205 and Autumn Drive, in Mason Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. Alexander Villalobos, 23, of Elkhart, was a passenger in the car.
ELKHART, IN
WDBO

2 killed after being ejected when car crashes into Michigan house

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were killed Thursday evening after they were ejected from a car that crashed into a Michigan home, authorities said. According to the Battle Creek Police Department, officers discovered a vehicle had hit a home at about 6 p.m. EDT, WXMI-TV reported. No one inside the home was hurt, according to the television station.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

