Ag producers in 92 Kansas counties can get emergency loans
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated seven more Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas because of the drought. They are Allen, Bourbon, Butler, Harvey, Sedgwick, Wilson and Woodson counties.
They join 70 other counties that already earned that title this year. Farmers and ranchers in those 70 counties and the counties that border them qualify for emergency loans . See the chart below to find your county.
The USDA uses the U.S. Drought Monitor to see which counties have the most intense drought. The current U.S. Drought Monitor map shows every Kansas county has reason to be concerned.
In the map below, the deep red indicates areas of exceptional drought. It covers 33.42% of the state. The red, 24.84% of the state, indicates extreme drought. Orange means severe drought. It covers 21.05% of Kansas. Tan shows moderate drought in 13.25% of the state. And the yellow in north-central Kansas represents abnormally dry. It covers 7.44% of the state. The U.S. Drought Monitor uses white to indicate no dryness or drought.
If you click through the slideshow above, you will see the U.S. Drought Monitor maps from last month, last year, five years ago and 10 years ago.
The USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans can be used for recovery needs such as livestock equipment, refinancing of certain debts, and reorganization.
When reviewing the loans, the FSA will consider an ag producer’s extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.
The chart below shows the dates that the USDA designated counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas or as neighboring counties. The last column in the table represents the application deadline that was listed each time the USDA made a designation about a county. We have reached out to the USDA to see if ag producers can use the final date in that column. We have not heard back yet.
The 13 Kansas counties that have not qualified yet for natural disaster emergency loans because of drought are Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lyon, Miami, Osage, Shawnee, and Wyandotte.
Primary Natural Disaster Areas:
|County
|Date designated as primary county
|Dates designated as contiguous county
|Application deadlines in late 2022 or early 2023
|Allen
|Oct. 27
|Sept. 19
|April 10, May 8
|Anderson
|–
|Oct. 27
|May 8
|Atchison
|–
|–
|–
|Barber
|April 26
|May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22
|Barton
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Bourbon
|Oct. 27
|Aug. 31, Sept. 19
|April 3, April 10, May 8
|Brown
|–
|–
|–
|Butler
|Oct. 27
|April 26, Oct. 11, Oct. 27
|Dec. 8, April 24, May 8, May 9
|Chase
|–
|Oct. 27
|May 8
|Chautauqua
|April 26
|Oct. 11
|Dec. 8, April 24
|Cherokee
|Aug. 31
|April 26
|Dec. 8, April 3
|Cheyenne
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Clark
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Clay
|April 28
|–
|Dec. 19
|Cloud
|April 28
|–
|Dec. 19
|Coffey
|–
|Oct. 27
|May 8
|Comanche
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Cowley
|April 26
|Oct. 11, Oct. 27
|Dec. 8, April 24, May 8
|Crawford
|Aug. 31
|April 26, Sept. 19, Oct. 27
|Dec. 8, April 3, April 10, May 8
|Decatur
|April 26
|April 28
|Dec. 8, Dec. 19
|Dickinson
|April 28
|May 1
|Dec. 19, Dec. 22
|Doniphan
|–
|–
|–
|Douglas
|–
|–
|–
|Edwards
|April 26
|May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22
|Elk
|Oct. 11
|April 26, Oct. 27
|Dec. 8, April 24, May 8
|Ellis
|April 26
|May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22
|Ellsworth
|April 26
|April 28, May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22
|Finney
|April 26
|May 1, May 24
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6
|Ford
|April 26
|May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22
|Franklin
|–
|–
|–
|Geary
|–
|April 28
|Dec. 19
|Gove
|May 1
|April 26, May 24
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6
|Graham
|May 1
|April 26, April 28
|Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22
|Grant
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Gray
|April 26
|May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22
|Greeley
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Greenwood
|–
|Oct. 11, Oct. 27
|April 24, May 8
|Hamilton
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Harper
|April 26
|May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22
|Harvey
|Oct. 27
|April 26, May 1, Oct. 27
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8, May 9
|Haskell
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Hodgeman
|May 1
|April 26
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22
|Jackson
|–
|–
|–
|Jefferson
|–
|–
|–
|Jewell
|–
|April 26, April 28
|Dec. 8, Dec. 19
|Johnson
|–
|–
|–
|Kearny
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Kingman
|May 1
|April 26, Oct. 27
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8
|Kiowa
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Labette
|April 26
|Aug. 31, Sept. 19
|Dec. 8, April 3, April 10
|Lane
|May 24
|April 26, May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6
|Leavenworth
|–
|–
|–
|Lincoln
|April 28
|April 26, May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22
|Linn
|–
|Oct. 27
|May 8
|Logan
|–
|April 26, May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22
|Lyon
|–
|–
|–
|Marion
|–
|April 28, May 1, Oct. 27, Oct. 27
|Dec. 19, Dec. 22, May 8, May 9
|Marshall
|April 28
|–
|Dec. 19
|McPherson
|May 1
|April 26, April 28, Oct. 27
|Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22, May 9
|Meade
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Miami
|–
|–
|Mitchell
|April 28
|April 26
|Dec. 8, Dec. 19
|Montgomery
|April 26
|Sept. 19, Oct. 11, Oct. 27
|Dec. 8, April 10, April 24, May 8
|Morris
|–
|April 28
|Dec. 19
|Morton
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Nemaha
|–
|April 28
|Dec. 19
|Neosho
|Sept. 19
|April 26, Aug. 31, Oct. 27
|Dec. 8, April 3, April 10, May 8
|Ness
|May 1
|April 26, May 24
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6
|Norton
|April 28, June 23
|April 26, May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22, Jan. 31
|Osage
|–
|–
|–
|Osborne
|April 26
|April 28
|Dec. 8, Dec. 19
|Ottawa
|April 28
|May 1
|Dec. 19, Dec. 22
|Pawnee
|April 26
|May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22
|Phillips
|June 23
|April 26, April 28, May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22, Jan. 31
|Pottawatomie
|–
|April 28
|Dec. 19
|Pratt
|April 26
|May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22
|Rawlins
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Reno
|April 26
|May 1, Oct. 27, Oct. 27
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8, May 9
|Republic
|April 28
|–
|Dec. 19
|Rice
|April 26
|May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22
|Riley
|April 28
|–
|Dec. 19
|Rooks
|April 26
|May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22
|Rush
|April 26
|May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22
|Russell
|April 26
|April 28
|Dec. 8, Dec. 19
|Saline
|May 1
|April 26, April 28
|Dec. 8, Dec. 19
|Scott
|April 26
|May 1, May 24
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6
|Sedgwick
|Oct. 27
|April 26, May 1, Oct. 27
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8, May 9
|Seward
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Shawnee
|–
|–
|–
|Sheridan
|April 26
|April 28, May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22
|Sherman
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Smith
|–
|April 26
|Dec. 8
|Stafford
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Stanton
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Stevens
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Sumner
|April 26
|May 1, Oct. 27
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8
|Thomas
|April 26
|May 1
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22
|Trego
|May 1
|April 26
|Dec. 8, Dec. 22
|Wabaunsee
|–
|April 28
|Dec. 19
|Wallace
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Washington
|April 28
|–
|Dec. 19
|Wichita
|April 26
|–
|Dec. 8
|Wilson
|Oct. 27
|April 26, Sept. 19, Oct. 11
|Dec. 8, April 10, April 24, May 8
|Woodson
|Oct. 27
|Sept. 19
|April 10, May 8
|Wyandotte
|–
|–
|–
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
