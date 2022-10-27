ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Ag producers in 92 Kansas counties can get emergency loans

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated seven more Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas because of the drought. They are Allen, Bourbon, Butler, Harvey, Sedgwick, Wilson and Woodson counties.

They join 70 other counties that already earned that title this year. Farmers and ranchers in those 70 counties and the counties that border them qualify for emergency loans . See the chart below to find your county.

The USDA uses the U.S. Drought Monitor to see which counties have the most intense drought. The current U.S. Drought Monitor map shows every Kansas county has reason to be concerned.

In the map below, the deep red indicates areas of exceptional drought. It covers 33.42% of the state. The red, 24.84% of the state, indicates extreme drought. Orange means severe drought. It covers 21.05% of Kansas. Tan shows moderate drought in 13.25% of the state. And the yellow in north-central Kansas represents abnormally dry. It covers 7.44% of the state. The U.S. Drought Monitor uses white to indicate no dryness or drought.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTpPY_0ip8pwZw00
    This week. Kansas drought map on Oct. 25, 2022. (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2loZuA_0ip8pwZw00
    Last month. Kansas drought map on Sept. 27, 2022. (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I49l5_0ip8pwZw00
    Last year. Kansas drought map on Oct. 26, 2021. (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CF7H4_0ip8pwZw00
    Five years ago. Kansas drought map on Oct. 24, 2017. (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCsli_0ip8pwZw00
    10 years ago. Kansas drought map on Oct. 23, 2012. (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)

If you click through the slideshow above, you will see the U.S. Drought Monitor maps from last month, last year, five years ago and 10 years ago.

The USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans can be used for recovery needs such as livestock equipment, refinancing of certain debts, and reorganization.

When reviewing the loans, the FSA will consider an ag producer’s extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

The chart below shows the dates that the USDA designated counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas or as neighboring counties. The last column in the table represents the application deadline that was listed each time the USDA made a designation about a county. We have reached out to the USDA to see if ag producers can use the final date in that column. We have not heard back yet.

The 13 Kansas counties that have not qualified yet for natural disaster emergency loans because of drought are Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lyon, Miami, Osage, Shawnee, and Wyandotte.

Primary Natural Disaster Areas:

County Date designated as primary county Dates designated as contiguous county Application deadlines in late 2022 or early 2023
Allen Oct. 27 Sept. 19 April 10, May 8
Anderson Oct. 27 May 8
Atchison
Barber April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Barton April 26 Dec. 8
Bourbon Oct. 27 Aug. 31, Sept. 19 April 3, April 10, May 8
Brown
Butler Oct. 27 April 26, Oct. 11, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, April 24, May 8, May 9
Chase Oct. 27 May 8
Chautauqua April 26 Oct. 11 Dec. 8, April 24
Cherokee Aug. 31 April 26 Dec. 8, April 3
Cheyenne April 26 Dec. 8
Clark April 26 Dec. 8
Clay April 28 Dec. 19
Cloud April 28 Dec. 19
Coffey Oct. 27 May 8
Comanche April 26 Dec. 8
Cowley April 26 Oct. 11, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, April 24, May 8
Crawford Aug. 31 April 26, Sept. 19, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, April 3, April 10, May 8
Decatur April 26 April 28 Dec. 8, Dec. 19
Dickinson April 28 May 1 Dec. 19, Dec. 22
Doniphan
Douglas
Edwards April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Elk Oct. 11 April 26, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, April 24, May 8
Ellis April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Ellsworth April 26 April 28, May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22
Finney April 26 May 1, May 24 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6
Ford April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Franklin
Geary April 28 Dec. 19
Gove May 1 April 26, May 24 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6
Graham May 1 April 26, April 28 Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22
Grant April 26 Dec. 8
Gray April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Greeley April 26 Dec. 8
Greenwood Oct. 11, Oct. 27 April 24, May 8
Hamilton April 26 Dec. 8
Harper April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Harvey Oct. 27 April 26, May 1, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8, May 9
Haskell April 26 Dec. 8
Hodgeman May 1 April 26 Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Jackson
Jefferson
Jewell April 26, April 28 Dec. 8, Dec. 19
Johnson
Kearny April 26 Dec. 8
Kingman May 1 April 26, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8
Kiowa April 26 Dec. 8
Labette April 26 Aug. 31, Sept. 19 Dec. 8, April 3, April 10
Lane May 24 April 26, May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6
Leavenworth
Lincoln April 28 April 26, May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22
Linn Oct. 27 May 8
Logan April 26, May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Lyon
Marion April 28, May 1, Oct. 27, Oct. 27 Dec. 19, Dec. 22, May 8, May 9
Marshall April 28 Dec. 19
McPherson May 1 April 26, April 28, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22, May 9
Meade April 26 Dec. 8
Miami
Mitchell April 28 April 26 Dec. 8, Dec. 19
Montgomery April 26 Sept. 19, Oct. 11, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, April 10, April 24, May 8
Morris April 28 Dec. 19
Morton April 26 Dec. 8
Nemaha April 28 Dec. 19
Neosho Sept. 19 April 26, Aug. 31, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, April 3, April 10, May 8
Ness May 1 April 26, May 24 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6
Norton April 28, June 23 April 26, May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22, Jan. 31
Osage
Osborne April 26 April 28 Dec. 8, Dec. 19
Ottawa April 28 May 1 Dec. 19, Dec. 22
Pawnee April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Phillips June 23 April 26, April 28, May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22, Jan. 31
Pottawatomie April 28 Dec. 19
Pratt April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Rawlins April 26 Dec. 8
Reno April 26 May 1, Oct. 27, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8, May 9
Republic April 28 Dec. 19
Rice April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Riley April 28 Dec. 19
Rooks April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Rush April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Russell April 26 April 28 Dec. 8, Dec. 19
Saline May 1 April 26, April 28 Dec. 8, Dec. 19
Scott April 26 May 1, May 24 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6
Sedgwick Oct. 27 April 26, May 1, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8, May 9
Seward April 26 Dec. 8
Shawnee
Sheridan April 26 April 28, May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22
Sherman April 26 Dec. 8
Smith April 26 Dec. 8
Stafford April 26 Dec. 8
Stanton April 26 Dec. 8
Stevens April 26 Dec. 8
Sumner April 26 May 1, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8
Thomas April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Trego May 1 April 26 Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Wabaunsee April 28 Dec. 19
Wallace April 26 Dec. 8
Washington April 28 Dec. 19
Wichita April 26 Dec. 8
Wilson Oct. 27 April 26, Sept. 19, Oct. 11 Dec. 8, April 10, April 24, May 8
Woodson Oct. 27 Sept. 19 April 10, May 8
Wyandotte
Source: USDA

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

