Australia's worthy stand against Qatar's morally bankrupt World Cup

Bolsonaro seizes on Brazil's soccer glory during election
After casting his vote in Brazil's presidential election in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was hoisting a silver trophy into the air alongside newly crowned soccer champions
UK minister criticised over call for gay World Cup fans to show respect in Qatar
James Cleverly says ‘flex and compromise’ needed on both sides in country that criminalises homosexuality
SkySports
South Africa beat India by five wickets in T20 World Cup to move top of Super 12 Group 2
David Miller hit an unbeaten half-century and the winning runs after Aiden Markram punished India's fielding errors as South Africa won a seesaw fixture in Perth by five wickets to move top of Group 2 in the T20 World Cup Super 12s. Markram (52 off 41) was dropped by Virat...
BBC
Relive Scotland's World Cup loss to Fiji
Right that is us done. You can read all about Fiji's win as Scotland's World Cup exit was confirmed in our report. But Scotland fans I'll leave you with one of the few bright spots from this tournament in Bayley Liu's try below. Earlier on Saturday England scored 17 tries...
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Liverpool v Leeds United: Where To Watch, Live Stream Details, TV Channel, UK, US, India, Canada, Australia, Nigeria
All the key details of when and how to watch Liverpool's Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips hits superb ton as New Zealand crush Sri Lanka
New Zealand 167-7 (20 overs): Phillips 104 (64); Rajitha 2-23 Sri Lanka 102 (19.2 overs): Shanaka 35 (32); Boult 4-13 Glenn Phillips smashed a sublime 104 from 64 balls to lead New Zealand to a crushing 65-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Men's T20 World Cup in Sydney. The...
England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final
England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
Yardbarker
Former Brazilian Star Gives Interesting Answer On If Messi, Argentina Will Win World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than a month away and various players, past and present, are sharing who they believe are the favorites to win the tournament, with some selecting Lionel Messi and Argentina. Former Brazil international Ronaldo, who was part of the 2002 Brazilian team that won...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Australia 66-6 Italy - Kangaroos cruise to quarter-finals
Tries: Holmes, Taulagi (2), Tedesco, Graham (2), Mitchell, Yeo, Martin, Murray, Nanai, Collins Goals: Cleary (9) Australia finished the group stages of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup with a perfect record as they thrashed Italy 66-6 in a 12-try win in St Helens. Ten different players crossed for holders...
Aussie Soccer Team Rips Qatar Human Rights Abuses In Video Before World Cup
The Socceroos were the first team to issue a unified statement against the host country's mistreatment of LGBTQ people and migrant workers.
Kohli ‘appalled’ by invasion of privacy at T20 World Cup after hotel room filmed
India’s Virat Kohli said he was the victim of an “absolute invasion of privacy” after individuals entered his hotel room in Perth and posted video of his clothes and belongings on social media on Monday. The former India captain said he was appalled by the actions of...
'Why hasn't the MCG been totally covered?': Michael Vaughan questions organisers as he leads criticism of the ICC and Melbourne Cricket Ground after England's Twenty20 washout
Michael Vaughan led the criticism of the ICC and the Melbourne Cricket Ground after England’s T20 World Cup clash with Australia fell foul of the wet weather without a ball being bowled. ‘Rainy season in Australia. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use...
Sporting News
The Socceroos passing their World Cup selection auditions in the A-League Men
Time is quickly running out for Australians hoping to earn a place in the Socceroos squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Players in the A-League Men have had even less time to impress with the competition only beginning in early October. After four rounds of the 2022/23 season,...
BBC
T20 World Cup: South Africa secure thrilling win over India
India 133-9 (20 overs): S Yadav 68 (40); Ngidi 4-29, Parnell 3-15 South Africa 137-5 (19.4 overs): Miller 59* (46), Markram 52 (41); A Singh 2-25 South Africa moved to the top of Group 2 with a nervy five-wicket victory over India in the Men's T20 World Cup. Lungi Ngidi...
BBC
Tonga 92-10 Cook Islands: Tonga close Rugby League World Cup group in style
Tries: Tupou (2), Taumalolo (2), Niu (3), Penisini (4), Lolohea (2), Kaufusi, I Katoa, Amone Goals: I Katoa (10) Tries: S Marsters, Tinirau Arona Goal: Tinirau Arona. Tonga laid down a marker before the World Cup quarter-finals with a thumping victory over Cook Islands at Riverside Stadium. Tesi Niu scored...
What makes Itaewon such a popular area in Seoul? Young South Koreans explain
Itaewon was the location of a deadly stampede in Seoul Saturday night. Some 100,000 people were estimated to have passed through the area.
Fans slam Pakistan great for ‘distasteful’ Team India remarks
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is being brutally trolled on social media after he made a bold claim about the Rohit Sharma-led Team India following the Men in Green’s shock defeat to Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Perth on Thursday. After Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking 1-run loss to Zimbabwe, Shoaib Akhtar went on to slam the national team, especially Babar Azam who he dubbed a “bad captain”.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Michael Cheika vows to 'do justice' to Lebanon & Argentina
Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - Australia v Lebanon. Date: Friday, 4 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Venue: John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Michael...
A European Traveler Explained Why Americans Should End Tipping Culture For Good, And It Has Sparked A Viral Conversation
"Doing service in the food industry in the US is having a job as an actor."
