ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Australia's worthy stand against Qatar's morally bankrupt World Cup

By Tom Rogan, National Security Writer & Online Editor
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Relive Scotland's World Cup loss to Fiji

Right that is us done. You can read all about Fiji's win as Scotland's World Cup exit was confirmed in our report. But Scotland fans I'll leave you with one of the few bright spots from this tournament in Bayley Liu's try below. Earlier on Saturday England scored 17 tries...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips hits superb ton as New Zealand crush Sri Lanka

New Zealand 167-7 (20 overs): Phillips 104 (64); Rajitha 2-23 Sri Lanka 102 (19.2 overs): Shanaka 35 (32); Boult 4-13 Glenn Phillips smashed a sublime 104 from 64 balls to lead New Zealand to a crushing 65-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Men's T20 World Cup in Sydney. The...
The Guardian

England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final

England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Australia 66-6 Italy - Kangaroos cruise to quarter-finals

Tries: Holmes, Taulagi (2), Tedesco, Graham (2), Mitchell, Yeo, Martin, Murray, Nanai, Collins Goals: Cleary (9) Australia finished the group stages of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup with a perfect record as they thrashed Italy 66-6 in a 12-try win in St Helens. Ten different players crossed for holders...
Daily Mail

'Why hasn't the MCG been totally covered?': Michael Vaughan questions organisers as he leads criticism of the ICC and Melbourne Cricket Ground after England's Twenty20 washout

Michael Vaughan led the criticism of the ICC and the Melbourne Cricket Ground after England’s T20 World Cup clash with Australia fell foul of the wet weather without a ball being bowled. ‘Rainy season in Australia. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use...
Sporting News

The Socceroos passing their World Cup selection auditions in the A-League Men

Time is quickly running out for Australians hoping to earn a place in the Socceroos squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Players in the A-League Men have had even less time to impress with the competition only beginning in early October. After four rounds of the 2022/23 season,...
BBC

T20 World Cup: South Africa secure thrilling win over India

India 133-9 (20 overs): S Yadav 68 (40); Ngidi 4-29, Parnell 3-15 South Africa 137-5 (19.4 overs): Miller 59* (46), Markram 52 (41); A Singh 2-25 South Africa moved to the top of Group 2 with a nervy five-wicket victory over India in the Men's T20 World Cup. Lungi Ngidi...
BBC

Tonga 92-10 Cook Islands: Tonga close Rugby League World Cup group in style

Tries: Tupou (2), Taumalolo (2), Niu (3), Penisini (4), Lolohea (2), Kaufusi, I Katoa, Amone Goals: I Katoa (10) Tries: S Marsters, Tinirau Arona Goal: Tinirau Arona. Tonga laid down a marker before the World Cup quarter-finals with a thumping victory over Cook Islands at Riverside Stadium. Tesi Niu scored...
ClutchPoints

Fans slam Pakistan great for ‘distasteful’ Team India remarks

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is being brutally trolled on social media after he made a bold claim about the Rohit Sharma-led Team India following the Men in Green’s shock defeat to Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Perth on Thursday. After Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking 1-run loss to Zimbabwe, Shoaib Akhtar went on to slam the national team, especially Babar Azam who he dubbed a “bad captain”.
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Michael Cheika vows to 'do justice' to Lebanon & Argentina

Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - Australia v Lebanon. Date: Friday, 4 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Venue: John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Michael...

Comments / 0

Community Policy