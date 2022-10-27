ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

wrganews.com

GSP investigating Fatal Wreck in Chattooga

The Georgia State Patrol released preliminary information regarding a vehicle accident with multiple fatalities that occurred in Chattooga County: On Sunday at 12:36 am Georgia State Patrol Troopers from Post 38 in Rome responded to a single-vehicle crash on GA 114, in Chattooga County. A 2019 Audi RS5 was traveling west on GA 114 entering a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and began traveling on the grass shoulder, where it struck a private driveway. The Audi began rotating and overturned, coming to an uncontrolled final rest upright. The driver and two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased on the scene. Two other occupants were transported to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where a male juvenile was pronounced deceased and a female passenger is listed in critical condition. The Georgia State Patrol Troop A Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is still investigating.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Tragedy Strikes Chattooga County

Chattooga County woke up Sunday morning to an outpouring of prayer requests on social media from individuals as well as social media pages administered by Chattooga High School faculty members. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said, “Right now all I can release is that there was a single vehicle crash...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Woman Charged With a Number Of Charges

A 34-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Gibbson St. at approximately 11:11 pm on Thursday night when she allegedly damaged the property of another. Denise Shevon Cron intentionally, without their consent caused damages of more than $500.00 while children under the age of 18 years of age were in attendance.
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

4 Dead In Single Vehicle Accident

A single vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of 4 young people with a 5th occupant of the vehicle in critical condition at a Rome hospital. Georgia State Patrol reports the 2019 Audi RS5 was traveling west on Georgia 114 when it went out of control in a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a driveway, overturned, coming to rest upright.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police arrest Rome Man after Vehicular Assault injures Child

According to a report by WBHF Radio, 44-year-old Marion Shug Thomas was arrested at his residence in Rome by the Cartersville Police after he used his vehicle to assault and injure a woman and child. Thomas allegedly chased the victim and rammed his Escalade into her Nissan Altima. He reportedly...
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
POLK COUNTY, GA
ABC 33/40 News

Gadsden PD asking for assistance to identify suspect in parking lot shooting

The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a man who sustained a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
GADSDEN, AL
wrganews.com

Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife

A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

17-year-old arrest at Rome High for Unlawful Surveillance

According to Floyd County Jail Records, a 17-year-old Rome High student was arrested on Wednesday by the Rome Police Department after he was accused of allegedly attempting to look underneath a stall occupied by another juvenile by using his phone. Jatylus Kirese Lowry is being charged with unlawful surveillance or eavesdropping.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Woman arrested for Theft and Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs

A 36-year-old Rome Woman was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for theft and drug Charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Brittney Lashaun Byars of an Ashland Park address allegedly failed to scan $127 worth of items from the West Rome Wal-Mart before leaving the store. Once...
ROME, GA
WDEF

Search Still on for Rossville Murder Suspect

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)- On August 1, Dakota Bradshaw was murdered at his home on East Peachtree Street in Rossville. Three suspects are already in custody, but one is still one on the loose. That suspect is 26 year old Darius Devon Woods of Chattanooga. He is a known gang member...
ROSSVILLE, GA

