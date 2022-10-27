Read full article on original website
GSP investigating Fatal Wreck in Chattooga
The Georgia State Patrol released preliminary information regarding a vehicle accident with multiple fatalities that occurred in Chattooga County: On Sunday at 12:36 am Georgia State Patrol Troopers from Post 38 in Rome responded to a single-vehicle crash on GA 114, in Chattooga County. A 2019 Audi RS5 was traveling west on GA 114 entering a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and began traveling on the grass shoulder, where it struck a private driveway. The Audi began rotating and overturned, coming to an uncontrolled final rest upright. The driver and two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased on the scene. Two other occupants were transported to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where a male juvenile was pronounced deceased and a female passenger is listed in critical condition. The Georgia State Patrol Troop A Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is still investigating.
