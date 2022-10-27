Read full article on original website
Syngenta Group Honored as Top Agriculture Employer for Sixth Consecutive Year in 2022 Science Magazine Survey; Ranked No. 5 Overall
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Syngenta Group has been recognized as one of the world’s top five leading employers – and the top agriculture employer – in the 2022 Science Careers Top Employers Survey. The company ranked fifth on the annual list of top employers in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and related industries, marking its 12 th time in 13 years of recognition by the prestigious Science publication. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005217/en/ Syngenta Group ranking n°5 at Science Top Employer 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Compass Minerals International, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CMP
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 20, 2022.
Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
Investment banking and financial services company Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock is trading down (-17%) compared to peers Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) (-13%) and Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) down only (-6.5%). The blue shoe investment bank has implemented a strategy to diversify its services and clientele. It bolstered its retail customer base with its $13 billion acquisition of E*TRADE in 2020. However, the advent of zero-commission trading from the likes of Robin Hood (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Charles Schwab pressured Morgan Stanley to make a move. When it acquired E*TRADE, it also gained 5.2 million customer accounts with over $360 billion in assets to join its 3 million accounts and parlay its asset and wealth management services. The uncertain macroeconomic headwinds have negatively impacted investment banking activity, but the Company was able to mitigate the weakness with a strong performance in fixed income and equity. Rising interest rates helped it achieve a 26.9% margin in its wealth management segment driven by higher net interest income. Normalization overshot to the downside as the market climate completely reversed in 2022.
Marketing for Greatness Receives Service Firm of the Year Award
This prestigious award was designed specifically for women in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction- sectors where women are underrepresented but continue on their journey toward success!. AUSTIN, TX, October 30, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Marketing for Greatness Receives Service Firm of the Year Award from Luna Awards. The Luna Awards are hosted...
Sipe Roofing and General Contracting Explains The Benefits Of Having A Trusted Roofer on Standby
Burlington, NC, 29th October 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, The greatest outcome for homeowners who have a damaged roof is to have it repaired as quickly as possible. This will prevent the home from suffering serious losses or additional damage. Sipe Roofing and General Contracting asserts that having a reputable backup roofer will likely enable one to complete the project more rapidly than if one were forced to hunt for a new roofer. Also, if the standby roofer is familiar with the home, they will likely know what needs to be done and how to do it quickly and correctly.
OSIS by Apotheosis partnering with leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad
With the popularity of blockchain and cryptocurrency, various excellent crypto projects are penetrating the industry with huge potential to bring changes in the world and getting the support of crypto establishments. OSIS an ambitious crypto project has partnered with the leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad. What is...
Aircraft Seating Market Size, Trends, Forecast to 2027
The report on the Aircraft Seating Market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2018 to 2027. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market. The global aircraft seating market size is projected to...
Key earnings reports, market recap, economic reports reviewed and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Traders will be watching this week as Fox Corp. and News Corp. will release third-quarter earnings on Tuesday along with health company earnings including CVS Health and Pfizer.
Credit Suisse unveils details of $4 billion capital raising plan
ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) on Monday unveiled details of its plan to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.01 billion) from investors to support the embattled bank's bid to tackle the biggest crisis in its 166-year history.
SKYBC & USchool Launches Aerial Visitation Program For American Schools
10/30/2022, Newark, DE // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Mu Sun and his partner Dingjian "Dean" Zhang co-founded the SKYBC.IO website as an aerial crowdsourcing platform for American real estate advertising. An experienced technology entrepreneur in the Internet industry, Mu Sun has since evolved this concept into the USchool, a mini-program within WeChat. The applet, formally known as "US High School Drone Visiting School Selection," helps people view the world remotely.
KOHL’S 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Kohl’s Corporation - KSS
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 1, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS), if they purchased the Company’s securities between October 20, 2020 and May 19, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.
USERTESTING INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of UserTesting, Inc. - USER
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER) to Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of UserTesting will receive only $7.50 in cash for each share of UserTesting that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Indonesia Non-Life Insurance Market
AM Best is maintaining its negative market segment outlook on the Indonesia non-life insurance segment, citing challenges in credit and motor insurance and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Claims frequency normalization, which has the potential to dampen the segment’s profitability, also underpins the negative outlook. In a new Best’s Market Segment...
