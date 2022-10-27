MorphoSys Presents Preliminary Results from Phase 1/2 Study of Tulmimetostat (CPI-0209) Supporting Its Potential Application in a Broad Array of Advanced Tumors

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Dr. Dinah Mourise Announces a Joint Venture with Astra Fertility Group
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2022) - Astra Fertility Group and Dr. Dinah Mourise are formalizing the launch of a joint venture fertility clinic in Niagara dedicated to helping individuals from all walks of life achieve their dreams of becoming a parent and bringing a new life into the world.
Woonsocket Call
Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a Top Canadian Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Program, Announces New Video on How to Research Treatment Options
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a best-in-class alcohol, drug, PTSD, and trauma treatment centre based in British Columbia, Canada. VANCOUVER, BC, October 30, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre a top-rated drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD program in British Columbia and throughout Canada, is proud to announce a new video series on how to research treatment options. The new video series provides a framework of key parameters one should consider when researching the best drug rehab, alcohol treatment, or PTSD/trauma treatment programs.
Syngenta Group Honored as Top Agriculture Employer for Sixth Consecutive Year in 2022 Science Magazine Survey; Ranked No. 5 Overall
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Syngenta Group has been recognized as one of the world’s top five leading employers – and the top agriculture employer – in the 2022 Science Careers Top Employers Survey. The company ranked fifth on the annual list of top employers in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and related industries, marking its 12 th time in 13 years of recognition by the prestigious Science publication. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005217/en/ Syngenta Group ranking n°5 at Science Top Employer 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
Waste Sense Provides Effective Waste Solutions for Facilities Management
MELBOURNE, Australia - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to the leaders in waste management services Melbourne-wide, Waste Sense, waste and recycling needs can vary depending on the size and use of the facility. It is therefore crucial to analyse waste streams specific to the facility and develop customised solutions to manage them effectively.
Woonsocket Call
DNP Acquires Anti-Bacteria and Anti-Virus Certification for Anti-Glare Film
- Will maintain optical and functional properties needed for display film - Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912) has acquired SIAA certification from The Society of International sustaining growth for Antimicrobial Articles (SIAA) related to an anti-bacterial and anti-viral for anti-glare film developed for laptop computers, monitors and TV displays. The newly certified product will be available from October 31.
Woonsocket Call
SKYBC & USchool Launches Aerial Visitation Program For American Schools
10/30/2022, Newark, DE // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Mu Sun and his partner Dingjian "Dean" Zhang co-founded the SKYBC.IO website as an aerial crowdsourcing platform for American real estate advertising. An experienced technology entrepreneur in the Internet industry, Mu Sun has since evolved this concept into the USchool, a mini-program within WeChat. The applet, formally known as "US High School Drone Visiting School Selection," helps people view the world remotely.
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages International Game Technology PLC Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IGT
If you purchased IGT securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the IGT class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9234 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Woonsocket Call
Moonshot Commons Raised Seed Round from HashKey Capital to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3
Founded by Wharton, Vassar engineering students, Moonshot Commons has recently raised a seed round to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3. More than 10 top-tier investors and funds participated in this round, including HashKey Capital, Hash Global, Mask Network, IoTex, ChainIDE, Paeonia Ventures, RSS3; in addition to the founders of IOSG, ODaily, and more.
Woonsocket Call
Quanergy Announces Pricing of $16.7 Million Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering for gross proceeds of approximately $16.7 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering...
Comments / 0