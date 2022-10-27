Read full article on original website
Christopher “Chris” Robertson, age 45 of Jacksboro
Mr. Christopher “Chris” Robertson, age 45 of Jacksboro, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. Chris was an avid fisherman, loved hunting, and drag racing. Preceded in death by Father, Clarence Robertson. Survivors: Daughter, Taylor Robertson and Son, Colton Robertson; Mother, Susan Robertson. Several close Friends. All Services for...
Lions Club’s generosity will benefit several TCAT students
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – TCAT President Debbie Petree called this week’s scholarship donation from the Lions Club “astounding.” Petree knew the club was going to present a check to the school. However, she didn’t know it was going to have that many zeros. The $5,000 check was presented on Wednesday morning, and those scholarship dollars will go a long way toward helping as many as 10 TCAT students, according to Petree.
E.E. Hill and Son Insurance is WLAF’s business of the week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Whether it’s health, auto, life insurance and much more, E.E. Hill and Son has the insurance coverage you need. As an independent insurance agency, they do the difficult work of finding the best rates for the client’s specific needs. With three generations of...
Bea’s Flower Shop to become newest chamber of commerce member
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism invites everyone to the next Chamber ribbon cutting welcoming its newest member. Bea’s Flower Shop officially joins the chamber Friday at noon with the ribbon cutting at the flower shop. Bea’s Flower Shop is at 240...
Special night for the CCHS Band Concession Stand
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell High Band Boosters have a special treat for fans attending Campbell’s home football game with Oak Ridge on Friday night. Homemade treats will be featured at the band boosters concession stand located on the La Follette end of Dossett Stadium. Chocolate fudge and...
