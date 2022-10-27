JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – TCAT President Debbie Petree called this week’s scholarship donation from the Lions Club “astounding.” Petree knew the club was going to present a check to the school. However, she didn’t know it was going to have that many zeros. The $5,000 check was presented on Wednesday morning, and those scholarship dollars will go a long way toward helping as many as 10 TCAT students, according to Petree.

