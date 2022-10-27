ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

KOCO

Broken Arrow police confirm identities in murder-suicide investigation

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department has confirmed the identities of the suspects in a murder-suicide investigation. On Sunday, police said they can confirm the identities in the murder-suicide investigation as Brian Nelson and Brittany Nelson. Police said the bodies of eight people, including six children,...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Two arrested after south Tulsa AT&T store is ransacked

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say two men were arrested Sunday in connection to a burglary at the 71st and Mingo AT&T store. Around 7:50 Sunday morning, officers said they arrived at the AT&T in response to the store's alarm and found the power had been cut, one of the windows was broken out and the store had been ransacked.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TPD searching for person suspected of cashing fraudulent checks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying this person of interest. This man is suspected of presenting himself as the victim and cashing numerous fraudulent checks at multiple financial institutions, according to TPD. Anyone with information on...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley

Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

TPD: Tulsa couple faces additional drug trafficking charges

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested Shari Alspach and Jequeaz Johnson for drug and firearm charges on Oct.14. Police say they conducted a traffic stop and searched their home to discover guns and narcotics. Due to the large size and variety of items seized, officers needed additional...
TULSA, OK
californiaexaminer.net

Oklahoma House Fire Kills 8; Cops Investigate Possible Homicide

On Thursday afternoon, eight individuals were found dead after a fire in Oklahoma. The fire is being looked at as a possible murder investigation by both local and federal investigators. Around 4 o’clock in the afternoon, a call came in about a fire that had broken out in the Tulsa...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located

--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Accused Of Tulsa County Murder, Arrested In Texas

A man accused of shooting and killing a Tulsa woman in 2021 was arrested in Texas on Friday. Wichita Falls Police say Jakyree Butler was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder warrant out of Tulsa County. Butler is accused of shooting 22-year-old Shermiya Breed last November, while she was driving her car. The warrant for Butler's arrest was issued last month.
TULSA COUNTY, OK

