Broken Arrow police confirm identities in murder-suicide investigation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department has confirmed the identities of the suspects in a murder-suicide investigation. On Sunday, police said they can confirm the identities in the murder-suicide investigation as Brian Nelson and Brittany Nelson. Police said the bodies of eight people, including six children,...
2 Arrested Following Burglary At AT&T Store In Tulsa
Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary that happened Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to police. Tulsa Police said they responded to the scene at around 7:50 a.m. at an AT&T store near 71st and Mingo after the alarm went off. Officers said when they arrived they...
Tulsa Couple Arrested Again For Possession Of Drugs, Guns
A Tulsa couple arrested for having a large number of drugs and guns is back in jail after police say they found more drugs and guns. On October 14th, Jequeaz Johnson and Sheri Alspach were arrested on drug and firearms charges after a routine traffic stop. Then on October 27,...
TPD searching for person suspected of cashing fraudulent checks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying this person of interest. This man is suspected of presenting himself as the victim and cashing numerous fraudulent checks at multiple financial institutions, according to TPD. Anyone with information on...
Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley
Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
Muskogee County deputies arrest two for alleged narcotics, firearm possession
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle on US-69 after seeing it parked near a closed business on Oct. 24. During the traffic stop, police say one of the individuals admitted to concealing paraphernalia and a firearm. After searching the vehicle, deputies found over...
Police: 2 people stabbed at Halloween party overnight
Sapulpa police say they got the call of a possible stabbing around 4 a.m. Sunday morning near South 33rd West Avenue and West 81st Street South.
Oklahoma House Fire Kills 8; Cops Investigate Possible Homicide
On Thursday afternoon, eight individuals were found dead after a fire in Oklahoma. The fire is being looked at as a possible murder investigation by both local and federal investigators. Around 4 o’clock in the afternoon, a call came in about a fire that had broken out in the Tulsa...
Cold Case Files: Kim McVey, 30 Years With No Answers
TULSA, Okla. - It's been more than 30 years since Kim McVey was found shot to death behind a home near 96th Street North and Memorial, in Owasso, and in that time no arrests have been made. Ed Jackson of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force joined News On 6 at 4 to talk through the case.
Families file civil lawsuit against person of interest in case of four murdered Okmulgee men
A lawsuit has been filed by the families of four murdered Oklahoma men.
Broken Arrow company shows BAPD,BAFD appreciation after tragic house fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow Company is letting first responders know they aren't alone in light of this past week's tragedy. Police say detectives are investigating a family of eight's deaths as a murder-suicide. The company, SignGypsies Broken Arrow, put up signs outside police and fire stations...
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located
--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
Man Accused Of Tulsa County Murder, Arrested In Texas
A man accused of shooting and killing a Tulsa woman in 2021 was arrested in Texas on Friday. Wichita Falls Police say Jakyree Butler was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder warrant out of Tulsa County. Butler is accused of shooting 22-year-old Shermiya Breed last November, while she was driving her car. The warrant for Butler's arrest was issued last month.
